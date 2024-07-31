Bobby Banas, Dancer From ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Mary Poppins,’ Dies at 90

Along with a slew of roles over the years, Banas appeared in Bye Bye Birdie, was kissed by Marilyn Monroe in Let’s Make Love, (1960), and was known for a dance he performed on The Judy Garland Show in 1964 called ‘The Nitty Gritty’ which went viral after the clip somehow landed up on YouTube in the 2010s.

Eden first shared the news of his father’s death with the Hollywood Reporter.

His Instagram tribute continued: “You touched and taught so many, gave of your talents and generosity always with a laugh and a funny sense of humor. Thanks for being the best pop a kid could ask for. I will love you forever and ever ... Fly on Joyboy… I know the dance party up above is going to be amazing!!!!!”