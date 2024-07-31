Bobby Banas, Dancer From ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Mary Poppins,’ Dies at 90
Bobby Banas, a renowned actor, dancer and choreographer has died at the age of 90.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary performer passed away from pneumonia at an assisted living facility in Encino, California. Banas was known for playing Joyboy in West Side Story, (1959), and a chimney sweep in Mary Poppins, (1964) among a multitude of other roles.
Banas’s son, photographer Eden Tyler Banas posted on his father’s official Instagram account: “Today was the day that Bobby Banas chose to soar up into the infinite light of the heavens above. A son, brother, father, grandfather and a true legend of stage & screen. You played with the best of them.”
Along with a slew of roles over the years, Banas appeared in Bye Bye Birdie, was kissed by Marilyn Monroe in Let’s Make Love, (1960), and was known for a dance he performed on The Judy Garland Show in 1964 called ‘The Nitty Gritty’ which went viral after the clip somehow landed up on YouTube in the 2010s.
Eden first shared the news of his father’s death with the Hollywood Reporter.
His Instagram tribute continued: “You touched and taught so many, gave of your talents and generosity always with a laugh and a funny sense of humor. Thanks for being the best pop a kid could ask for. I will love you forever and ever ... Fly on Joyboy… I know the dance party up above is going to be amazing!!!!!”
Banas was born in New York on Sept. 22, 1933, and began dancing with ballroom lessons as a teenager.
His first onscreen performance was in 1952’s Has Anybody Seen My Gal, before going on to perform in Carousel, The King and I, Bill Haley & His Comets’ Rock Around the Clock and Don’t Knock the Rock.
He appeared on Broadway in Jerome Robbins’ Peter Pan and The King and I in 1954-55, with a slew of credits throughout the 1950s and 60s, including Elvis Presley’s Girl Happy in 1965. He was even in a 1966 episode of TV’s Get Smart.
- ‘Sweet Valley High’ Creator Francine Pascal Dies Aged 92 After Blood Cancer Battle
- Slash Remembers 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Will Never Ever Stop Missing You'
- Shannen Doherty ‘Thought She Had More Time Left’ and Was ‘Planning Move To Dream Home in Italy’ Before Her Cancer Death Aged 53
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Banas’ choreography credits included Mork & Mindy (1983) and Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986).
Banas is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, Roxanne, and grandson, Dylan.
Fans took to social media to honor the legend. One person posted: “He made every movie BETTER because of his presence and infinite talent. I hope Marilyn will greet him with a big wonderful kiss!”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.