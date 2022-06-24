'She's LOST HER MIND!' Vicki Gunvalson BLASTS Teddi Mellencamp Over January 6th Capital Riot Tweet
Vicki Gunvalson won't be "whooping it up" with Teddi Mellencamp anytime soon! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is pissed at Mellencamp after she suggested Gunvalson was a part of the US Capital riot on January 6, 2021. Radar has discovered that the ex-orange holder was nowhere near D.C. when the historical incident went down.
According to Gunvalson, Mellencamp "has lost her mind" after taking their feud a little too far by connecting her to the riot on social media.
"The fact that Teddi would stoop so low asking where I was on Jan. 6 just shows her ignorance and why I said, ‘I don’t like her’ even before that comment,” the Bravo star said in response to the tweet.
She then made it a point to allege that Mellencamp tears women down.
“I’ve seen her talk this way about other women, and quite frankly, I want nothing to do with people like her," Gunvalson added, telling Page Six she was at her condo in Puerto Vallarta from December 29, 2020, to January 15, 2021.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club star continued to slam Mellencamp over the correlation. “This woman has lost her mind,” Gunvalson ranted before flipping the script.
“Where was she at? Why does she care that I don’t like her? I don’t surround myself with people like her.”
Gunvalson has been feuding with the now-fired Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for days, beginning on Wednesday when Mellencamp took a jab at the situation Vicki will never live down — her ex Brooks Ayers faking cancer.
The accountability coach — who's faced scrutiny over her practice — seemed to throw shade Gunvalson's way after she started talking about a Showtime series “about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer."
Mellencamp's Jan. 6th comment isn't the only time that Gunvalson has been linked to Donald Trump.
Fans lost it when the ex-RHOC star showed him support with what many considered a public endorsement in a December 2019 tweet, leaving many followers to dump Gunvalson on Twitter.