‘Hollywood Quaking’ in Wake of Arrests Over Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Death: ‘Big Names and LA’s Biggest Drug Dealers Are Running Scared’
Hollywood is said to be “quaking” after several drug dealers and a doctor were arrested this week in connection to Matthew Perry’s ketamine overdose death.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal some of Hollywood’s biggest names are now “running scared” as investigators close in on those responsible for the 54-year-old Friends star’s passing.
A source told us: “Big names in Hollywood have been quaking in their boots for months over this investigation.
“Heads are going to roll over the mail drug rings keeping the rich, famous and powerful supplied.
“There is also a huge probe into prescription rings, where doctor’s notes and long-term prescriptions are being traded for huge money.”
TMZ was the first to report police arrested several drug dealers and a doctor on Thursday morning in connection to Perry’s overdose death on October 28, 2023.
A source told the outlet multiple law enforcement agencies – including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Postal Service and the Los Angeles Police Department – executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment connected to the probe.
The materials were seized to determine who supplied the beloved actor with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness and drown in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home last year.
According to a law enforcement source, the search warrant revealed text messages regarding Perry, the drugs he wanted and what the drug dealers were planning to do to get him the ketamine.
The text messages also reportedly discussed the price Perry was willing to pay for the illegal drugs.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was said to be “on edge” for months over the probe into Perry’s ketamine death.
Veteran entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell said earlier this month charges were expected “any day now”.
He also predicted “multiple suspects” would be arrested in connection to the drug death investigation.
Lovell said on August 5: “Charges will be coming any day now. This investigation has been going on for a long time, and the leaks are starting to come out, which are probably intentional.
“Anonymous law enforcement sources are not going to leak stuff unless they intend on indicting, otherwise they’ll get egg on their face.”
He added those at risk of being arrested included doctors who may have written Perry an under-the-table prescription – as well as the drug pushers who could’ve sold the Friends star the ketamine illegally.
Lovell added: “There are several ways to impose criminal liability, either through the distribution of a controlled substance, an unlawful act that rose to criminal negligence or recklessness, and even in some cases involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud.”
Depending on what charges prosecutors dish out, those arrested on Thursday could face prison sentences of anywhere between four and 20 years behind bars if found guilty.
The LAPD first launched a criminal probe in December to find out how Perry obtained the drugs that ultimately ended his tormented life.
Officers spent at least nine months working alongside the DEA and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to trace the actor’s drugs supply.
It was revealed Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen’s 46-year-old ex-wife, was questioned by authorities in May and June in connection to Perry’s overdose death.
A source said Mueller and Perry “met in rehab and formed an unexpected friendship”.
Authorities reportedly seized a laptop and iPhone from Mueller, although actress was never arrested in connection to the investigation.
Another individual, identified only as a female celebrity friend of Perry’s, was also approached by investigators in connection to the Friends star’s death. It is unclear who that person was and whether she was arrested in connection to the probe.
An insider said before this week’s spate of arrests: “They have a list of suspects. It’s got a lot of people in Hollywood on edge.
“Perry knew who to call when he needed a fix, that much is obvious.”
