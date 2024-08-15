Fresh Fears for Kate: No ‘Timescale’ for Princess’ Return to Public Life — as Royal Insiders Reveal True Extent of Her ‘Rough, Rough Time’
Kate Middleton has a long road to recovery ahead of her – as insiders lift the lid on her “rough” cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Kate, 42, is not expected to make a full return to public life anytime soon as she continues to grapple with the devastating cancer diagnosis she received earlier this year.
A royal insider said: “It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family. And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet.
“The direction is positive but there will not be great change in terms of her public profile after Sunday night and no one is giving a timescale for her return.”
Kate, who became the Princess of Wales after marrying Prince William in 2011, made her fourth public appearance over the weekend since being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January.
She broke her cover on Sunday night to thank the British athletes who competed in this year’s Paris Olympics.
But while the princess looked tanned and relaxed during her and William’s surprise video appearance, and while her surprise appearance had people thinking she might return to public life sooner rather than later, a royal insider clarified Kate is “not at that stage yet”.
The source told Daily Mail: “We are not there yet. When we last heard from her ahead of Trooping the Colour, she said her treatment was going on into the summer and that’s what’s happening.”
Another royal insider claimed Kate has been unwell for “far longer” than the public realizes.
While it is known the princess was hospitalized for abdominal surgery in January, and she was diagnosed with cancer shortly after, the insider suggested Kate was sick long before that.
The royal source said: “I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates.
“She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”
A third royal insider also said it was unlikely Kate makes a full return to public life anytime soon.
Instead, Kate is expected to “prioritize” her time with hubby Prince William, 42, and the royal couple’s three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
The source told Daily Beast: “There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate.
“The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6.
“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kate first announced her cancer diagnosis in March. The cancer was discovered in January, and she began chemotherapy treatment in February.
Before Sunday night’s surprise video appearance to thank Britain’s Olympic athletes, Kate was last seen attending Wimbledon on July 14.
