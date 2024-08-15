Heartbreak for Bristol Palin as Son Tripp, 15, Moves Out of Her Texas Home to Reunite With Dad Levi in Alaska
Bristol Palin is heartbroken after her teenage son Tripp left her family home in Texas to live with his father in Alaska.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bristol – Sarah Palin’s 33-year-old daughter – announced the emotional news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
The former reality TV star wrote: “This has been the hardest ‘first day of school’ yet with one of the biggest pieces of my heart missing.
“Tripp has decided to finish out high school in Alaska to be closer to his dad and our entire family.
“If you know Tripp, you know he lives for hunting/fishing and I honestly can’t blame him for wanting to be back home.”
Bristol’s Instagram post featured a photo of her daughters Sailor Grace, 8, and Atlee Bay, 7 – whom she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, 36 – standing outside their home in Austin before their first day of school.
Tripp, Bristol’s 15-year-old son whom she shares with her twice-former fiancé Levi Johnston, 34, was noticeably absent from the photo.
She continued: “As hard as it has been to come to grips with his decision – it’s truly not about what I want.
“He’s almost 16 years old and that relationship with his dad is a lot more important than my own selfish desires of having him with his mama forever!
“I can’t talk about it yet without crying, but selfishly praying for a quick year and easy transition for us.”
Bristol was first thrust into the national spotlight in 2008 when her mother – former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, now 60 – ran alongside Republican presidential candidate John McCain for the White House.
She was pregnant with Tripp when she appeared alongside Johnston at the Republican National Convention in September of that year. Bristol’s pregnancy made headlines because she was just 17 at the time.
Bristol detailed her teen pregnancy in her 2011 memoir Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far.
She called Johnston a “gnat” who “stole her virginity” while she was intoxicated – although she later clarified she was “not accusing Levi of date rape or rape at all”.
Sarah Palin’s daughter told Good Morning America: “I’m looking back with adult eyes and thinking, that was a foolish decision.
“I should never have been underage drinking, and I should never have gotten myself into a situation like that.”
Tripp was born in December 2008 – two months after Bristol’s 18th birthday. Bristol and Tripp’s father later ended their second engagement and split for good in the summer of 2010.
A nasty child custody dispute over Tripp started after the couple’s second split, and it took six years before the pair reached an agreement in 2016.
Besides her memoir Not Afraid of Life, Bristol starred in the reality TV show Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp on Lifetime in 2012. The one-season show chronicled Bristol’s life as a single mother.
She also competed on Dancing with the Stars during the show’s 11th season in the fall of 2010. Bristol returned to Dancing With the Stars for the show’s all-star Season 15 in 2012 – although she was quickly eliminated in the fourth week.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.