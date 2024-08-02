Home > Omg > Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Heading to Crime-Ridden Colombia — Despite Bust-Up With Royal Family Over UK Security Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making another international trip despite their ongoing security personnel concerns. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 2 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced a plan to visit Colombia despite the pair’s ongoing security issues in the United Kingdom! Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are set to visit the cities of Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali later this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: By: MEGA Insiders claimed Harry would have no need to air his royal family's dirty secrets if he didn't have the burned of covering his security costs.

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez confirmed the news on Thursday, saying: “As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country." “In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

“In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.” According to Márquez, Harry and Meghan’s upcoming visit to the South American nation will likely take place before the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children in Colombia in November.

Source: MEGA Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez confirmed Harry and Meghan's upcoming visit on Thursday.

The conference will reportedly “present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health” and “offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world.” Vice President Márquez said: “During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic.”

Harry and Meghan’s visit to Colombia comes on the heels of the renegade royal couple’s trip to Nigeria in May. The visit to Nigeria, which marked Harry and Meghan’s first official international trip since ditching their royal duties in January 2020, focused on the Archewell Foundation’s mental health initiatives for young people.

Source: By: MEGA Harry has pursued legal action in the U.K. for security detail for himself and his family.

The Duke of Sussex also used the trip as an opportunity to promote his Invictus Games. Prince Harry – who launched the Archewell Foundation in October 2020 – said of his and Meghan's visit to Nigeria: "It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change."

He continued: “There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.” But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest decision to visit crime-ridden Colombia comes after the royal couple ditched their plans to buy a home in the United Kingdom over security concerns!

Source: By: MEGA Harry and Meghan Markle have had to take on financial costs since leaving their posts as full-time royals.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry and Meghan were rumored to be house hunting after King Charles, 75, evicted the pair from Frogmore Cottage in March of last year. Although he and Meghan were said to be “looking for a part-time home near Windsor”, Harry apparently gave up the search after losing a lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain security personnel privileges in England in May. An insider said: “Harry really does want to spend more time in the U.K. but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out."

An insider said: "Harry really does want to spend more time in the U.K. but doesn't feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out."

"He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search. However, the court process seems to be taking its time." Harry and Meghan currently live in a sprawling $14.5 million mansion in Montecito, California, with their two children – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

