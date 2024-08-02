Spoon Bender Uri Geller Splashes More Than $50K on John Lennon’s Famous Round Spectacles: ‘They Are a Passage Into the Soul’

Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Geller plans to display the specs alongside the alien egg in his museum in Tel Aviv, Israel, which also features curiosities including Salvador Dali’s crystal ball, Mick Jagger’s guitar, Muhammad Ali’s boxing gloves and a lock of Lennon’s hair.

Auctioneer Catherine Southon said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the result of the auction of the glasses and delighted that they will be part of such an iconic collection. Uri and John were friends so it’s a great end to this wonderful story.”

The glasses were sold by a man named Michael, who got them decades ago, when his then-girlfriend Penny took him to visit the Beatles’ famed Abbey Road recording studios for his birthday in 1968.