Vermont Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Murdering His Missing 82-Year-Old Neighbor After Her Body Found Dumped in Woods

Law enforcement officials in Vermont said a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his neighbor, who was reported missing several days before her body was found, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 17, neighbors went to the house of 82-year-old Roberta Martin in Enosburg, noticed she wasn’t home and reported her disappearance, according to the Vermont State Police. Family members also claimed they last heard from Martin on July 16, Front Page Detectives reported.