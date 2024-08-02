Revealed: Tom Cruise Buys $223MILLION Love Nest in London as Things Heat Up With UK Actress Gal Pal — Who He ‘Worships’ for Overcoming Disability
Tom Cruise doesn’t do things by halves.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 62, has dropped $233million of his estimated $600million fortune on one of the planet’s most expensive penthouses in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His sprawling pad takes up an entire floor near the top of the ultra-exclusive One Hyde Park building in London near Buckingham Palace.
A source said he has rented there for years at a rate of $430,000 a week but recently “took the jump” and bought the palatial apartment as he now “considers himself a Londoner”.
The move comes as he gets closer to actress Victoria Canal, 25, the one-armed actress RadarOnline.com revealed he has been treating to helicopter rides to meet the likes of Bruce Springsteen after they first met at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
Our insider said: “Tom has been living in London basically full-time for the last few years due to his filming schedule.
“He’s been spending so much time in the city and was spending so much on renting his penthouse he finally decided it was time to buy.
“He now considers himself semi-English, and a lot of his pals are saying it’s no coincidence his penthouse purchase comes as he gets closer to Victoria.”
The source said the pair have been spending “more and more time together” as Cruise loves her company and “practically worships” the way she has “overcome her disability”.
Cruise recently lavished VIP treatment on Canal by taking her backstage to meet Bruce Springsteen, 74, after they went to see his Wembley Stadium gig in London on July 25.
Canal was born without a right forearm and hand due to a condition called amniotic band syndrome, but despite what she calls her “limb difference” she still plays piano and guitar.
Cruise was wowed by her when she played a rendition of Coldplay’s Paradise during the band’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in June – with one insider telling us: “Tom fell in love with her tenacity and talent.”
While Canal has no links to Cruise’s controversial Scientology religion, the source said: “Scientologists talk a lot about how they help people overcome difficulties and trauma, and they have a lot of admiration for those who can do that, so Victoria certainly fits the bill that way.”
Cruise’s new London pad is in a building constructed by property tycoon Nick Candy, 51, who runs his property empire with brother Christian, 49.
Described as “an opulent trophy project”, the Born on the Fourth of July actor’s two-floor penthouse is one of London’s most prized homes.
Cruise is regularly seen sprinting out of the building for a Saturday afternoon run – but also uses the pad for lavish parties.
Insiders say they start in the late afternoon and are privately catered with a guest DJ.
A source said: “Any staff are required to sign long non-disclosure agreements, and no selfies or photos are allowed.”
But Cruise likes an early night and his bashes are said to wrap up around 9 PM as he likes to be “considerate” of his rich neighbors.
His penthouse features a double-height formal reception with an eight-meter ceiling, along with a huge glass fireplace and a Japanese-inspired kitchen with black forest granite countertops and floors, Gaggenau appliances, and a large marble countertop.
Cruise’s penthouse has five en-suite bedrooms, each with unique marble bathrooms and generous fitted wardrobes – with the principal suite spanning 2,300 square feet and overlooking Hyde Park.
Along with a cocktail bar, pool table, home cinema, two studies and meeting areas, there is a private spa with amenities including a treatment room, sauna and steam room.
A dedicated gym featuring state-of-the-art equipment is also provided – with four secure underground parking spaces, storage units and two secondary staff entrances.
Despite flash advertising about the 86-apartment development, it has been slammed for being a hiding place for the world’s most mysterious figures.
It specializes in secrecy and security, with advanced-technology panic rooms and bulletproof glass – and it even comes with bowler-hatted guards trained by British Special Forces.
Residents’ mail is even X-rayed before being delivered.
Architectural historian Professor Gavin Stamp from Cambridge University has slammed the four hulking joined-up towers of glass and concrete as a “vulgar symbol” of “the hegemony of excessive wealth, an over-sized gated community for people with more money than sense, arrogantly plonked down in the heart of London”.
Another critic has sneered its “vibe is junior Arab dictator”.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.