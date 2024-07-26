Tom Cruise Lavishes More A-List Treatment on New Gal Pal Actress — With Night Out Backstage at Bruce Springsteen Show
After choppering her all around Britain, Tom Cruise gave his new “gal pal” a night she won’t forget by taking her backstage at a Bruce Springsteen concert.
The Top Gun star, 62, gave actress and musician Victoria Canal, 25, the VIP treatment as they snapped a backstage photo with the Boss himself, 74, during his Wembley Stadium gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Canal posted the pic on her Instagram page, writing: “i should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i’m too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i’ve ever made ! xxxx.”
A source said: “Tom and Victoria are getting really close. He’s spent a fortune flying her around in his helicopter, and is introducing to all his A-list pals.
“At the moment, they are introducing themselves as really good friends. He also really respects how she has used her disability in a positive way and not let it keep her back.”
Canal was born without a right forearm and hand due to a condition called amniotic band syndrome, but despite her “limb difference," as she calls it, she can still play piano and guitar.
- Orgies, Marijuana, Endless Rehearsals and Video Games: Nicole Kidman Reveals Torturous Filming of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ With Ex-Husband Tom Cruise
- Revealed: The Real Reason Hollywood Superstars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Are at War
- Tom Cruise Splashes Fortune on Chopper Rides for New Actress Gal Pal — ‘He Loves Her Bravery in Face of Disability’
The fast friends met at Glastonbury festival in June, where Canal joined her old collaborator Chris Martin, 47, on stage. The tipster told us: “Victoria sang with Coldplay at Glasto, and Tom fell in love with her tenacity and talent.”
“She’s had to overcome a lot in her life as she was born without her right forearm, and Tom loves how she’s so happy and has got on with her life.”
While Canal has no links to Cruise’s controversial Scientology religion, the insider added: “Scientologists talk a lot about how they help people overcome difficulties and trauma, and they have a lot of admiration for those who can do that, so Victoria certainly fits the bill that way.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cruise first gave Canal a lift to the UK premiere of Twisters on July 9. The singer-songwriter shared a video of himself in the pilot’s seat on her Instagram account with the caption: “Not Tom Cruise flying me and my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere!!!! Lolol.”
In the comments section, she added: “We met backstage at (Glastonbury Festival) and talked aboutt the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, ‘Roll with me! I’ll take you guys in the heli!’ lol.”
Since then, Cruise is said to have splashed a fortune on helicopter joyrides with his new friend. As our source said: “Tom might own his own helicopter, but it costs thousands and thousands of pounds to fly in and out of Battersea heliport.”