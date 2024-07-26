Tom Cruise Lavishes More A-List Treatment on New Gal Pal Actress — With Night Out Backstage at Bruce Springsteen Show

After choppering her all around Britain, Tom Cruise gave his new “gal pal” a night she won’t forget by taking her backstage at a Bruce Springsteen concert.

The Top Gun star, 62, gave actress and musician Victoria Canal, 25, the VIP treatment as they snapped a backstage photo with the Boss himself, 74, during his Wembley Stadium gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Canal posted the pic on her Instagram page, writing: “i should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i’m too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i’ve ever made ! xxxx.”