Best Friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Speak Out Against Longstanding Lesbian Relationship Rumors: ‘If We Were Gay, We'd Tell You’
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King addressed rumors that they've secretly been in a relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The longtime best friends denied ongoing speculation and said: "If we were gay, we'd tell you."
Oprah, 70, and King, 69, met nearly 50 years ago when they were both working at Baltimore's WJZ news channel. At the time, 22-year-old news anchor Oprah offered 21-year-old production assistant King a place to stay during a snowstorm — and the rest is history.
The two women's close friendship has been well-documented — and in the process, sparked rumors that they were secretly lovers.
During a recent interview for Melinda Gates' Moments That Make Us series, Oprah spoke about the fierce bond she's shared with King ever since that snowstorm.
Oprah said: "We’ve talked every night since, about everything and nothing."
King joined Oprah for the interview and together they talked about what their friendship has meant for them both over the years, as well as hearsay about the two being closeted lesbians.
Oprah said: "Gayle is the mother, sister, friend that I never had."
The media mogul recalled her best friend being the "only person" who believed in her at the start of her career.
When Gates asked the pair how they've navigated spilling details of their friendship with the world, Oprah replied: "I think we’ve shared pretty much everything. And I would have to say, it wasn’t even a matter of navigation."
Oprah added: "You know, for years, people used to say we were gay. And listen, we were up against that forever, and people still may think it."
Chiming in, King said: "And I used to say to her: ‘You’ve got to do a show on this, because it’s hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night [without] people thinking we’re gay!'"
The former CNN host added: "Because if we were gay, we’d tell you!"
Oprah suggested claims about the best friends secretly dating could be attributed to people not being "accustomed to seeing women with this kind of truth bond."
The former talk show host added: "Meaning, the reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, happier for me for any kind of success or victory than I am for myself."
"I feel as happy as she does; I can’t be happier than she is; I’m equally as happy for her."
Her best friend agreed and joked that nobody could "out-happy" her.
Oprah further highlighted that the bond has lasted for so long because you "can’t be friends with anybody who has a hint of jealousy about anything that you’re doing."