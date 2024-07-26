Best Friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Speak Out Against Longstanding Lesbian Relationship Rumors: ‘If We Were Gay, We'd Tell You’

The longtime best friends denied ongoing speculation and said: "If we were gay, we'd tell you."

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King addressed rumors that they've secretly been in a relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Oprah, 70, and King, 69, met nearly 50 years ago when they were both working at Baltimore's WJZ news channel. At the time, 22-year-old news anchor Oprah offered 21-year-old production assistant King a place to stay during a snowstorm — and the rest is history.

The two women's close friendship has been well-documented — and in the process, sparked rumors that they were secretly lovers.