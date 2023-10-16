Helen Hunt Refuses to Buy Tix for 'Twister' Sequel After Studio Passed on Her Script and Iced Her Out: Report
A sequel to the 1996 disaster movie Twister will be hitting theaters in the summer of 2024, but insiders said that doesn't mean original star Helen Hunt will be lining up to buy a ticket.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Hunt was disappointed after being left in the dust, according to a sensational report.
An insider said the studio had their own project in mind, "one that would make it a big hit with younger audiences." Furthermore, the National Enquirer reported that Hunt was allegedly told "there was no role for her — since in the new script, her character Jo Harding is dead."
Hunt had a creative pitch for a sequel to the film herself, revealing on Watch What Happens Live in 2021 that she could not convince a studio to move forward with her idea that she co-developed with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.
The What Women Want actress intended to work behind the camera.
"I tried to get it made," Hunt said at the time. "With Daveed and Rafael and me writing it, and all Black and brown storm chasers, and they wouldn't do it."
"I was going to direct it," she continued. "We could barely get a meeting, and this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity. It would have been so cool."
Diggs shared his own two cents on the movie snub nearly two years later in an interview with Insider. "All I'll say, is there was an opportunity where we were talking about that, and it didn't happen, and the reasons that it didn't happen are potentially shady."
"But shady in the way that we know the industry is shady," he spilled.
It won't be much longer until the sequel named Twisters hits the big screen in July 2024 around the same time as Transformers: A New Generation.
It's already in production with Normal People starlet Daisy Edgar-Jones and Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell, and won't have Hunt getting back to work with Dorothy.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The original film starring Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as two storm-chasing scientists was a blockbuster hit, grossing more than $494 million worldwide. It went on to receive Oscar nominations for best visual effects and sound.
Paxton died in 2017, otherwise fans would have been keen to see him return as well.
"This was a project near and dear to Helen's heart and would have opened a whole new career path," a pal said. "But they slammed the door in her face."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hunt for comment.