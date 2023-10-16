Helen Hunt Refuses to Buy Tix for 'Twister' Sequel After Studio Passed on Her Script and Iced Her Out: Report

An insider said the studio had their own project in mind, "one that would make it a big hit with younger audiences." Furthermore, the National Enquirer reported that Hunt was allegedly told "there was no role for her — since in the new script, her character Jo Harding is dead."

Hunt had a creative pitch for a sequel to the film herself, revealing on Watch What Happens Live in 2021 that she could not convince a studio to move forward with her idea that she co-developed with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

The What Women Want actress intended to work behind the camera.