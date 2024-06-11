Dakota & Chris Summer Wedding Drama: She's 'Gotten Cold Feet' and Said to be 'Still NOT SURE About Marriage'
Hold the rice! It was all systems go for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin to tie the knot this summer, but now their nuptials have hit a major snag, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Dakota has gotten cold feet," a source told In Touch. "She loves Chris, but she's still not sure about marriage. She's seen too many of them end in divorce."
The insider continued, "[Dakota's] mother, Melanie Griffith, has been married three times, and her father, Don Johnson, got hitched twice, so she’s hesitant to take the plunge herself. She's not a runaway bride — she's just not sure marriage is for her."
Dakota’s resistance isn’t the only factor in the wedding plans coming to a screeching halt. A source also said that Gwyneth Paltrow, 51 — who was previously married to the Coldplay frontman, 47, from 2003 to 2016, and remains good friends with him — has become a “bridezilla” when it comes to Dakota, 34, and Chris’ wedding.
“Gwyneth really is trying to take over,” said the insider. “Dakota likes Gwyneth, but her obsession with them getting married is too much. She’s coming up with ideas for the ceremony, color themes, locations, even the guest list. It’s exhausting, and one more reason Dakota wants to postpone the wedding.”
As RadarOnline.com reported in April, Martin was reportedly hoping for summer wedding bells to cheer up his fiancée after she was ridiculed online over her part in Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web.
Insiders claimed Martin was itching to get to the altar to relieve Johnson from the sting of the internet jokes surrounding the film, which brought in a mere $42.7 million at the domestic box office. The actress also reportedly ticked off Madame Web execs when she dissed the film during media interviews.
"It's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand," Johnson said in a March interview with Bustle. "I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world."
"Dakota has hit rock bottom," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "She is terrified the reviews could be the death knell of her career!"
Johnson and Martin got engaged in 2020 and moved into a Malibu mansion together in 2021, but had never been in a hurry to tie the knot.
"Chris brought her back from the brink by pushing for a summer wedding," a tipster said. "She needed some good news right about now."