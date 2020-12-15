Is Dakota Johnson gearing up to walk down the aisle with Chris Martin? The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 31, sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing a massive emerald ring on her left hand.

According to photos obtained by New York Post’s Page Six on Monday, December 14, Johnson was chatting on her phone in West Hollywood earlier this month while sporting a big diamond. The Peanut Butter Falcon star wore a black face mask and fur coat while carrying her wallet and two cups of coffee during the outing.

Neither Johnson nor Martin, 43, have publicly commented on engagement rumors, but they’ve been together for almost three years. Previously, the Coldplay singer was married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares a daughter named Apple, 16, and a son named Moses, 14. The musician and the Politician star, 48, tied the knot in December 2003 and announced their split — which was referred to as a “conscious uncoupling” — in March 2014. A little over a year after Paltrow and Martin finalized their divorce in July 2016, the “Yellow” singer was romantically linked to Johnson. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in December 2017. Paltrow, for her part, moved on with Brad Falchuk, who she married in September 2018.

Since their split, Paltrow and Martin have stayed close, with the GOOP founder even revealing that she loved her ex-husband’s new girlfriend earlier this year. “I love her,” Paltrow said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, admitting that their family dynamic is “unconventional.”

“I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” the Country Strong alum explained. “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”