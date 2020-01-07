Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gwyneth Paltrow Says How She Really Feels About Ex Chris Martin’s GF Dakota Johnson: I ‘Adore Her!’

Gwyneth Paltrow Says How She Really Feels About Ex Chris Martin’s GF Dakota Johnson: I ‘Adore Her!’

Gwyneth Paltrow Says How She Really Feels About Ex Chris Martin’s GF Dakota Johnson: I ‘Adore Her!’ Plus, star reveals she’s still friends with her exes, including Brad Pitt!

Gwyneth Paltrow loves everyone — even her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Goop founder, 47, admitted her family dynamic is very unusual, but she wouldn’t have it any other way!

“I love her,” she said of Johnson, 30. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been dating Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, since 2017. Though they reportedly went through a brief split in 2019 — due to their differing priorities — they’ve since rekindled their romance.

Paltrow and the Coldplay star, 42, finalized their divorce in 2016 after “consciously uncoupling” years prior, following 13 years of marriage. They still amicably co-parent their two kids, daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, and remain great friends.

Speaking of staying friends with her exes, Paltrow told the magazine: “One of them is still one of my best friends—one from high school, Tony Woods. And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

She’s so friendly with her former lovers, in fact, that she once even referred to Martin as her “brother.”

The lifestyle mogul — who assured during her interview that she will “literally never” return to acting — is often spotted spending time with Martin, Johnson and her new husband, Brad Falchuk.

“Sunday brunch #modernfamily” she captioned an Instagram photo of Martin and Falchuk, 48, smiling in her kitchen.

She and the TV writer married in September 2018 after one year of engagement and more than four years of dating.