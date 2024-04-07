Chris Martin Hopes Summer Wedding Will Cheer Up Dakota Johnson After 'Madame Web' Flop: Report
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is reportedly hoping summer wedding bells with ring in happier times for his fiancée Dakota Johnson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Johnson, 34, became the butt of the joke on the internet with her latest flick, Madame Web — and now insiders claim Martin, 47, is rushing to get down the aisle in hopes of cheering up his bride-to-be!
The 34-year-old actress has been feeling Fifty Shades darker since Madame Web, a Spider-Man spinoff, got squished by critics and earned an itsy-bitsy $42.7 million at the domestic box office.
"Dakota has hit rock bottom," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "She is terrified the reviews could be the death knell of her career!"
The nepo baby — daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson — didn't help matters when she slammed the buggy Marvel film, earning the ire of execs.
"It's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand," Johnson groused. "I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world."
"Chris brought her back from the brink by pushing for a summer wedding," a tipster tattled. "She needed some good news right about now."
The couple has been engaged since 2020 and moved in together in a Malibu mansion in 2021, but have never been in a hurry to walk down the aisle.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Martin and Johnson's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Johnson took Madame Web's box office crash and burn hard, frightening her fiancé and parents in the process.
"People say she was beside herself, sobbing on her boyfriend Chris Martin's shoulder and that her mom and dad were worried sick about her," a veteran industry PR rep revealed.
The insider added, "Dakota has desperately tried to shed the nepo baby tag for as long as she's been acting" and the disastrous reviews would do little to shake that reputation.
"It certainly will be difficult for her to recover from a disaster of this magnitude," the source continued.
"With all of the bad reviews, Dakota's petrified Madame Web could do even worse and become the biggest Marvel flop of all time. That's the last thing she needs on her resume."