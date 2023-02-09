Deal-Breaker? Dakota Johnson Pushing For Kids With Longtime BF Chris Martin After 5 Years Together, But Coldplay Crooner Keeps 'Tabling The Discussion'
Actress Dakota Johnson is ready to expand her family with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, and it may lead to a breaking point if he doesn't get on board with the idea five years into their relationship.
Although the daughter of powerhouses Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has pushed for building a brood of her own, it appears Martin may have cold feet.
"Chris keeps tabling the discussion, but fact is, he fears he's too old to go down that road again as a new father," a pal alleged, noting the Coldplay crooner, 45, already shares 18-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old son Moses with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
Sources claimed the Yellow hitmaker is "gun-shy" about changing the dynamic he currently has with the High Note star, 33, adding that it may be an issue for Johnson as it's something she does envision happening not far down the line.
"Dakota is young and doesn't want the possibility of having children with Chris off the table," another friend dished.
"It hurts her that Chris shies away from even talking about it when they've been together so long. If she can't convince Chris to entertain the idea, she sees no future with him," the pal claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Johnson and Martin for comment.
The lovebirds have been going strong since 2017. Before that, he and Paltrow "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, finalizing their divorce just two years later.
As for Johnson, she had been romantically linked to actor Jordan Masterson prior to getting serious with Martin.
The longtime pair is known to keep their romance under wraps for the most part. Even so, they do step out on occasion.
Last year, they were spotted in Boston while she was there filming her movie Madame Web. Johnson and Martin have also been seen on date nights and romantic trips together.
Fans rejoiced upon seeing Martin in great spirits while crashing his girlfriend's Sundance Film Festival Zoom event last January. They later celebrated Barbra Streisand's fun-filled 80th birthday with friends.
Plus, Johnson has even enjoyed rocking out at his concerts when her schedule permits.
The Peanut Butter Falcon actress previously shed light on how they like to spend their free time in an interview with Elle, saying they savor some evenings on the couch.
"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."