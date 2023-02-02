'Miami Vice' Star Don Johnson Refuses To Help Son Get Acting Work, Wants His Kids To Make It On Their Own, Sources Claim

Don previously cut off daughter Dakota financially after she chased her aspirations in Hollywood instead of getting a degree in college.

Fortunately, it paid off for her as she became a household name with the massive success of Fifty Shades of Grey, having continued to land notable roles since then.

Dakota is Don's daughter shared with ex-wife Melanie Griffith. He has son Jesse with former partner Patti D'Arbanville and is dad to kids Grace, Jasper, and Deacon with current wife Kelley Phleger.