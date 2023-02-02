'Miami Vice' Star Don Johnson Refuses To Help Son Get Acting Work, Wants His Kids To Make It On Their Own, Sources Claim
Miami Vice ladies' man Don Johnson has a tough love approach when it comes to raising his five children, insiders close to the actor spilled, claiming that he wants each of them to "stand on their own two feet" while pursuing their dreams.
When it comes to his son Jesse's acting aspirations, RadarOnline.com has learned that Don is letting his son carve his own path. "Don is still a busy actor, but he's not going to throw his weight around trying to get Jesse acting work," a pal dished. "He tells Jesse, 'You learn how hard this business is. I got lucky, Dakota got lucky, maybe it isn't in the cards for you.'"
Don previously cut off daughter Dakota financially after she chased her aspirations in Hollywood instead of getting a degree in college.
Fortunately, it paid off for her as she became a household name with the massive success of Fifty Shades of Grey, having continued to land notable roles since then.
Dakota is Don's daughter shared with ex-wife Melanie Griffith. He has son Jesse with former partner Patti D'Arbanville and is dad to kids Grace, Jasper, and Deacon with current wife Kelley Phleger.
Don "absolutely adores" all of his kids, the source highlighted, noting he simply wants them all to be able to make it by without his help.
The Django Unchained actor previously said "that bus left" when asked if Dakota ever reaches out to him for career advice during a virtual appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll," he explained.
"Toward the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' ... And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college, no way.' I went, 'OK, you know what that means? You won't be on the payroll anymore,'" Don added.
He continued, "So, no, she doesn't really call me for advice. She calls me to say that, 'Uh, gosh, I would see you but I've got three pictures that I'm shooting at the same time.' She's gainfully employed."