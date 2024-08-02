Tom Cruise to Perform ‘Epic Stunt’ to Close Out Paris Olympics and Pass the Flag to LA for 2028 Games

Mission: possible!

Tom Cruise is set to be a highlight of the Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Games by rappelling down the Stade de France with the official Olympic flag and landing on the stadium field, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The closing ceremony is set for Aug. 11, and Cruise’s participation will include him passing the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games via a television broadcast.

That broadcast includes previously recorded film of Cruise skydiving down to the Hollywood sign!