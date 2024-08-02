Sharon Stone Reveals Cause of Shocking Black Eyes Was ‘Smacking Face on Marble’ While Going to Pee… Before She Starts Plugging Glasses Campaign
Sharon Stone alarmed fans by posting a photo with a big black eye – but don’t worry, everything’s fine.
The Basic Instinct star, 66, reassured everyone by admitting on social media that she accidentally injured herself while getting up in the night to go to the bathroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a video filmed in the backyard of her hotel room in Turkey, the actress removed her sunglasses and said: “I know you’re all worried about a black eye so I thought I’d let you know. I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was and smacked my face on the marble.
“No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine and I’m having a great time and I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone and I’m having just the greatest time. And it’s getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor! Thanks so much for caring about me! I care about you too.”
Stone first raised some concerned eyebrows on Wednesday when she posted an Instagram snap from a hotel elevator with a big bruise visible around her left eye, captioning it: “This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher.”
The femme fatale’s face has been front and center lately as she stars in a new ad campaign for glasses retailer LensCrafters to promote August as National Eye Exam Month – and after clearing up the black eye confusion, she’s been plugging the campaign hard on Instagram.
Stone first announced a year-long collaboration with the brand in February, saying: “I’m thrilled to partner with LensCrafters for a third year in a row. The brand has always been and continues to be a respected and recognized leader in the vision care and eyewear industry.
“The assortment of frames I wear in the campaigns appeal to the latest trends yet remain timeless, aligning perfectly with my personal style. From a classic metal frame to bold cat-eye shapes, there is truly the perfect frame to suit everyone at LensCrafters.”
