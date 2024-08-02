Sharon Stone Reveals Cause of Shocking Black Eyes Was ‘Smacking Face on Marble’ While Going to Pee… Before She Starts Plugging Glasses Campaign

In a video filmed in the backyard of her hotel room in Turkey, the actress removed her sunglasses and said: “I know you’re all worried about a black eye so I thought I’d let you know. I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was and smacked my face on the marble.

“No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine and I’m having a great time and I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone and I’m having just the greatest time. And it’s getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor! Thanks so much for caring about me! I care about you too.”