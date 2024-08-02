Home > Celebrity > Halle Berry Halle Berry Fumes Ex Olivier Martinez Is ‘Delaying’ Co-Parenting Therapy by Traveling — as He Brands Her a Rich Bully Source: MEGA Halle Berry has accused ex-husband Olivier Martinez of avoiding the pair's previously agreed-upon co-parenting therapy sessions. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 2 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Halle Berry has accused ex-husband Olivier Martinez of “delaying” their co-parenting therapy sessions by traveling across Europe – while Martinez has accused his ex of forcing him into “submission” with her wealth. RadarOnline.com can reveal Berry, 57, has asked a Los Angeles court to intervene after Martinez, 58, took off for France instead of completing the pair’s agreed-upon therapy sessions for their 10-year-old son Maceo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Berry, 57, filed a complaint in Los Angeles last week after Martinez, 58, spent July in France.

The X-Men actress said in new legal documents: “[Martinez] unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles.” Berry and her French actor ex-husband reached a new co-parenting agreement in May after their 2016 divorce was officially settled in August 2023.

Per the agreement, Berry and Martinez agreed to visit a co-parenting specialist for two individual sessions and a minimum of six joint co-parenting sessions between May and June of this year. But according to the Cloud Atlas actress, the exes haven’t even begun the first of their “agreed-upon six conjoint sessions” because Martinez has decided to “take the summer off”.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Although Martinez and Berry split in 2016, their divorce was not finalized until August 2023.

Berry’s complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles last week, read: “Coparenting therapy was supposed to commence forthwith and the agreed-upon six conjoint sessions were to be completed by June 14, 2024. It is now July 26, 2024, and they have not even started.” The American actress also claimed she has “tried everything to foster a better coparenting relationship with Olivier” while Martinez “has chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless disregard.”

Article continues below advertisement

She said: “To him, the terms of the parties’ stipulated court orders are simply suggestions to follow when it benefits him and which he ignores when it does not fit his alienation agenda. “None of this is good for the parties, and it is certainly not good for Maceo. Olivier’s conduct harms the parties’ son.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Berry and Martinez getting ready to go for a drive before their 2016 split.

“If Olivier gets his way, nothing will begin until at least September because he unilaterally decided to take the summer off.” Berry asked the judge overseeing the matter to force her ex-hubby to stick to the original agreed-upon schedule. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Martinez has since fired back at his A-list celebrity ex-wife’s accusations. He argued Berry filed her request even though she “knew” he’d be traveling for the season. Martinez, in a filing first obtained by InTouch, responded: “[Berry] knowingly noticed her ex parte request when she knew [Martinez] would be traveling and would be unable to communicate with his counsel to respond to [Berry’s] ex parte request, thus further impeding his right to be heard.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Berry wrote in her complaint: “If Olivier gets his way, nothing will begin until at least September because he unilaterally decided to take the summer off.”

He also accused his ex-wife of being a rich bully forcing him into “submission” with her vast wealth, claiming: “[Berry] is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Martinez] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal. “At the same time, she has refused to agree to provide a fee contribution toward his legal fees incurred, which does the absolute opposite of leveling the proverbial field.”

Article continues below advertisement

Martinez has asked that the judge deny Berry’s request. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Halle Berry’s reps for comment. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle