REVEALED: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Hash Out Deal Over 9-Year-Old Son’s Soccer Games, Actress Demands Coaches Names

Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have revealed they hashed out an agreement over their 9-year-old son Maceo’s schooling and soccer — weeks after finalizing their never-ending divorce war, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hale and Olivier submitted the deal this week for approval by the judge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Olivier and Halle in happier times.

The exes agreed that Maceo would be transferring from one private school in Los Angeles to another. Halle will be paying for the tuition as long as Maceo is in the newly selected school and not his previous. Halle and Olivier agreed to transfer Maceo to another school when a spot becomes available.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Olivier with Maceo.

Per their agreement, Maceo will be allowed to transfer to another soccer league. Their son plans to play with the Los Angeles Football Club, if he is accepted. Olivier will be required to provide Halle with the names and phone numbers of any coaches from the league prior to Maceo switching leagues to allow Halle the opportunity to speak to the coach prior to her son switching leagues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Halle with her new man.

“Neither parent will withhold information from the other and will cooperate to select a new league for Maceo,” the agreement read. However, Halle added a provision that stated her son’s soccer obligations would not interfere with his school schedule. Further, their son is not allowed to participate in any tournaments that interfere with Halle’s holiday periods with Maceo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Halle and her new boyfriend.

“If a tournament falls on a long holiday weekend that falls on {Halle’s] custodial time (i.e., Labor Day), [Olivier] shall first request [Halle’s] consent for Maceo to participate in said tournament and if [Halle] agrees, [Olivier] shall agree to make-up time for that long weekend. To the extent international travel is required for a tournament, Maceo shall not travel without [Halle’s] prior knowledge and express written consent which [Halle] will have the right to withhold,” the deal said.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivier agreed not to enroll their son in any pre-seasons games on Halle’s custodial time without her consent. Halle agreed to pay $3,500 per season for soccer expenses but Olivier will have to cover any expenses over that amount.

The two also worked out a temporary custody deal while Olivier is working overseas. Halle will have the child while her ex is filming the project. However, Olivier will be allowed phone contact every night. Olivier will also be awarded 20 makeup days once he returns to the states.

Halle also agreed to pay Olivier $25k to cover his legal fees. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the two finalized their divorce which was first filed in 2015. The couple had a prenup in place, but the case still dragged on over custody and support. The couple agreed to joint custody of Maceo in their divorce settlement. Halle agreed to pay $8k per month in support and 4.3 percent of any income over $2 million in a 12-month period.