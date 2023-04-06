Halle Berry Back In Court With Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Finalizing Divorce Deal, 8 Years After Split
Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez are back in court over issues in their never-ending divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Berry and Martinez have informed the court they hired private judge Roy Paul to help them settle the remaining disputes.
The filing states that Paul will help with “all matters until the final determination of the case subject to the deadline stated below.” The Blast was the first to report on the filing.
Berry and Martinez signed the agreement on March 30. Further, the parties told the court they will be paying for the judge and for him to have a judicial assistant at the hourly rate of $300.
Berry and Martinez did not specify what issues they needed Paul to settle.
The former couple married in 2013 and split in 2016. They share a son named Maceo. In her initial petition, she demanded custody of their child. She said the prenup they signed before the wedding covered the division of assets.
In his petition, Martinez demanded joint custody of their son. The divorce came weeks after the couple were sued over an altercation with a cameraman at LAX.
In 2016, Berry and Martinez settled their divorce. The two agreed to share physical and legal custody of their son. However, at the time, TMZ noted the exes decided not to deal with dividing up their property.
The outlet said the couple’s prenup should have handled the matter, but no agreement was filed.
In 2018, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge warned the couple to hurry up and finalize the divorce. The case has been at a standstill with no real movement until recently.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Bruised star has since moved on to musician Van Hunt. At a recent event, she praised her new man telling the crowd, “You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!"
"You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true,” she said.