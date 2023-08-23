Divorce Settlement: Halle Berry To Pay Ex-Olivier Martinez $8k Per Month in Child Support, New Boyfriend Van Hunt Blocked From Therapy With Actress' Son
Halle Berry has finally finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez and has agreed to pay him $8,000 per month in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Halle and Olivier were married from 2013 until their split in 2016. They share a son named Maceo. The couple’s divorce dragged on for years without a settlement being reached until now.
In the original petition, Halle demanded custody of their son. In addition, she revealed there was a prenuptial agreement signed that she wanted enforced. Olivier fired back demanding joint custody of their son.
In 2016, the two agreed to share physical and legal custody. However, the other outstanding issues were not decided at the time.
In the settlement, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the filing reads, “Halle and Olivier have acknowledged to the other that by entering into a negotiated settlement of all custody and child support issues between them, each has knowingly waived her/his right to a full evidentiary hearing on the merits with respect to those issues.”
The deal states both will continue to share custody of Maceo and consult the other on important life issues. Neither shall enroll their son in any extracurricular activity that interferes with the other’s custodial time, per the deal.
- Halle Berry in No Rush to Down the Aisle With Boyfriend Van Hunt After Bitter Past Divorces: Sources
- 'She Wants Some Of What Halle’s Got’: Halle Berry Helping ‘Bony’ Angelina Jolie Gain Muscle Ahead of Duo’s Action Flick
- Halle Berry Back In Court With Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Finalizing Divorce Deal, 8 Years After Split
Further, Berry will be allowed to have family therapy with their son and her daughter from another relationship but her new boyfriend Van Hunt will not be allowed to participate in the therapy sessions.
Maceo will continue to study at a private school in Los Angeles which Halle will pay for as long as he’s in private school.
Per the agreement, first obtained by The Blast, Halle will pay her ex a total of $8,000 per month along with 4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million, “as and for additional child support for Maceo.”
Halle will also cover all medical and dental expenses. The actress voluntarily paid the majority of Olivier’s legal fees.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress has been dating musician Van Hunt for over a year.
At a recent event, she praised her new man telling the crowd, “You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!"
"You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true,” she said