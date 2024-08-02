WATCH: Nick Jonas Sings Bitter Love Song Into Camera Without Wedding Ring — As He Furiously Denies Split From Wife Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas put on a very public united front with wife Priyanka Chopra a fortnight ago by marking her 42nd birthday with a string of sentimental snaps on social media.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer is now fueling yet more rumors his relationship with his partner of six years is secretly on the rocks.
As the video below shows, he has yet again posing online without his wedding ring.
The 31-year-old former Disney star ditched the band for one of his latest Instagram stories.
It showed him singing his bitter love song Chains to the camera in a car – which contains the lyrics: ‘With her wine-stained lips, yeah she’s nothing but trouble, Cold to the touch but she’s warm as a devil, I gave all my heart but she won’t heal my soul, She tasted a break and I can’t get more, You got me in chains, you got me in chains for your love, But, I wouldn’t change, no I wouldn’t change this love.”
Jonas simply captioned the clip: “This song came out 10 years ago.”
Jonas is thought to have shot the video in Paris, where he’s enjoying the 2024 Olympics – without his actress wife and their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie, after he was invited to the City of Love by Ralph Lauren.
His ringless post is stoking growing rumors all isn’t what it seems between him and Chopra – yet he is furiously denying his marriage has gone up in smoke.
He told a pal: “This is nonsense – what is wrong with people picking on a man who just doesn’t wear his wedding ring?
“The rumors it means there is something wrong are just false.”
But a source said: “Nick keeps very publicly proclaiming his love for Priyanka, but they never seem to be together for big events like the Olympics, and he is regularly posing without his wedding band.”
Fans also aren’t convinced all is well with Jonas and Chopra’s marriage – and have filled an online forum dedicated to gossip their marriage is on the rocks with timelines of ‘proof’ the pair’s relationship is now a sham to cover up their collapsed marriage.
They have highlighted how Jonas has posted “multiple” TikTok videos without his wedding band on show.
Fans also say the last time the pair appeared on a red carpet together was a year ago.
Three weeks ago, Jonas appeared in the social media video shown below alongside his Jonas Brothers bandmates – again without his ring.
As RadarOnline.com last month revealed, it is part of a series of recent social media posts that are prompting fans to wonder whether their relationship could have gone up in smoke.
Jonas’ Jonas Brothers video showed the trio playing an acoustic set with the caption: ‘Live from Jersey’ – with the singer’s noticeably bare left hand on show as he sang alongside siblings Kevin, 36, and 34-year-old Joe.
Chopra has stirred suspicion about the state of their marriage by posting a Father’s Day tribute to Jonas this year that showed a photo of him feeding his daughter in a car seat.
Fans quickly jumped on the image and branded it “shady” as his wedding band was nowhere in sight.
Yet the pair keep making public declarations on love.
Before heading to Paris, Jonas name-dropped his wife on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, saying he was inspired to go as his trip had a special connection to Chopra.
He said: “I got a call! They said Ralph Lauren is putting together a little group of people to go over to the Olympics.
“Ralph Lauren has been a part of my life at some of the most significant moments in my life.
“He dressed me and my wife for our wedding. We met because we were sort of paired together at the Met Gala years ago with Ralph Lauren. “So I was like, ‘Oh, the Olympics. I’m kind of busy, but sure, maybe I’ll make an exception and go’.”
Chopra’s latest Instagram posts show her on Australia’s Gold Coast enjoying time with her daughter while working.
Jonas’ last Instagram upload was a plug for his appearance in a Broadway production of The Last Five Years, set to start in April 2025.
Chopra posted a photo on June 26 of her and the singer looking loved up on the beach in Australia.
And on July 18, Jonas led tributes to the actress on her 42nd birthday with a series of photo posts on his Instagram – alongside the caption: “"The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”
His post came after the couple attended the lavish multi-day wedding nuptials of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India.
Jonas and Chopra have faced marriage breakdown gossip for years.
In 2021, fans were sure they were headed for divorce after the actress stripped her husband’s last name from her social media profiles – as reported by RadarOnline.com.
She also removed her maiden name from the accounts, leaving only ‘Priyanka’ visible – with sources and her followers reading the move as a sign of an upcoming split with her singer husband.
Earlier that year, the rumor mill was again sent swirling after Jonas and Chopra spent Valentine’s Day apart – though it was later revealed that they were unable to spend the day as a couple as the actress was filming a movie in London and Jonas was working on The Voice.
The couple got hitched in late 2018 at an extravagant ceremony in India, after Jonas popped the question following just two month of dating the former Miss World – who he had reportedly been pursuing for more than a year.
A source said at the time: “Priyanka was super hesitant to get involved with him because of their age gap.
“She told him so many times that she just couldn’t go there.”
Jonas has now posted a clip on his Instagram showing him taking an Uber Cruise along the River Seine in Paris – with his wedding ring on.
RadarOnline.com approached the singer and Chopra for comment.
