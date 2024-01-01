Life Behind TikTok: Navigating the World of Viral Videos

There are 1.5 billion users on TikTok, and that number will only grow in the coming year. As the competition on the platform gets stiffer, the chances of going viral become slimmer. But that's not the only reason many videos fail to get attention.

You automatically lose your chance at fame when you violate TikTok's community guidelines. The app will block your videos if they show violence, nudity, or graphic content. TikTok might also shadow-ban your account, preventing any of your new content from appearing on the For You page. That will stunt your engagement on the platform and keep you from achieving your full potential.

If your videos lack originality, you're giving TikTok another reason not to favor your content. Hopping on trends is good because they help you stay relevant and boost your visibility. But you will need more than just imitating other creators. Put your creative spin on them and showcase your personality to help your videos stand out.