Life Behind TikTok: Navigating the World of Viral Videos
If getting famous is your goal, TikTok will give you the highest chance of going viral. While there are advantages to posting on other social media platforms, TikTok views are unparalleled.
Many ordinary people have become Internet-famous thanks to TikTok. Whether it's through funny skits or dance challenges, these creators now enjoy millions of TikTok followers and views. Even top celebrities are on the app to bolster their popularity.
These influential faces use TikTok to enhance their relatability to millions of followers. Viewers can watch their favorite celebrities make pancakes, go shopping, or participate in the newest trend. This gives a sense of familiarity with figures who once felt far removed. Comments even allow fans to interact with public figures in real-time.
With many big names lending their credibility to the platform, smaller creators also receive a boost. Viewers may join TikTok to follow a favorite celebrity, only to find themselves scrolling through other content. One makeup tutorial may lead to another, then another, then hours more.
While many have found fame on TikTok seemingly overnight, it's not quick or effortless for everyone. The journey to virality can be long, with lots of trial and error.
The Challenges of Going Viral
There are 1.5 billion users on TikTok, and that number will only grow in the coming year. As the competition on the platform gets stiffer, the chances of going viral become slimmer. But that's not the only reason many videos fail to get attention.
You automatically lose your chance at fame when you violate TikTok's community guidelines. The app will block your videos if they show violence, nudity, or graphic content. TikTok might also shadow-ban your account, preventing any of your new content from appearing on the For You page. That will stunt your engagement on the platform and keep you from achieving your full potential.
If your videos lack originality, you're giving TikTok another reason not to favor your content. Hopping on trends is good because they help you stay relevant and boost your visibility. But you will need more than just imitating other creators. Put your creative spin on them and showcase your personality to help your videos stand out.
Posting irrelevant content is another hindrance to success. TikTok won't show you any love if you're doing dance challenges from years ago or making content outside your niche. For example, if you're in the technology niche and suddenly start posting makeup tutorials, you'll confuse your audience and miss the chance to go viral.
Unfortunately, having older videos with poor performance will also hurt your future content's chances of going viral. TikTok is all about engagement, so it takes low views, likes, comments, and shares as a sign that you have poor-quality content. It's less likely to recommend your new videos to users.
How to Gain Traction on TikTok and Go Viral
Anyone who dreams of going viral on TikTok should understand how the algorithm works. After all, it chooses which videos to send off to stardom.
The first thing it considers is engagement, meaning the level of interaction you get on your videos. That includes likes, comments, and shares. Another deciding factor for the algorithm is user interest. Do people watch until the end of your videos, or do they stop a few seconds in? The way you create content also matters. TikTok favors videos that check off specific requirements.
One of those is hashtags. Including relevant hashtags in your posts will help put them in front of a wider audience within your niche. You'll tap interested users who are likely to engage with your content. Use a combination of popular and niche hashtags for the best results.
Audio is another essential component. Adding popular songs and sounds to your videos will boost their visibility. You'll find no shortage of trending soundtracks on TikTok. Almost every artist is on the platform, and they're all trying to make their songs go viral. And many of them do. Creating your audio is another way to become a viral success.
It also helps to add closed captions to your TikTok videos. It makes your content accessible to users who can't understand your content without text. That includes people with vision and hearing impairments and those who speak a different language. Closed captions can open your content to a larger audience, improving your chances of virality.
When you boost your engagement metrics, TikTok will see your videos as worth sharing with other users. The more people see your content, the closer you are to going viral. Also, the TikTok algorithm has impressive memory and will remember when one of your videos explodes. It will help your next posts reach the same level of popularity.
When you buy TikTok followers, views, and likes, supplement it with hard work to sustain your account's growth. Put out high-quality, original content that will add value to your viewers. If you can, level up your editing skills to make your videos more visually appealing. It also helps to be consistent with your content uploads and time them wisely to reach as many users as possible.
Take Matters Into Your Own Hands
There's no one path to TikTok fame. It's about taking matters into your own hands and creating your formula for success. Keep exploring different strategies and see which ones work best for you. Also, there are various tools and services to help you. Take advantage of that.
While going viral is easy for some, it takes time and effort for most users. But the hard work is worth it. Viral success on TikTok can help monetize your content, drive brand awareness, and convert viewers into loyal customers.