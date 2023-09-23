Jimmy Fallon Not Being Replaced on Late-Night Show Despite Being Accused of Berating Staff and Creating Toxic Work Environment

Jimmy Fallon was accused of creating a toxic work environment by a number of former and current "Tonight Show" staffers.

The troubled Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is being rocked by accusations he's a behind-the-scenes bully whose alleged booze-fueled behavior made him even more toxic than dethroned Ellen DeGeneres — but RadarOnline.com can reveal the funnyman's $16 million-a-year gig is not up for grabs, despite reports.

Moles blabbed the bad news came at a horrible time for the TV star, who continues to languish in third place in late-night viewership behind FOX's top-rated Greg Gutfeld and CBS mainstay Stephen Colbert .

As this outlet reported , 16 current and former Tonight Show staffers claimed the Saturday Night Live alum's boozy mood swings led to mass employee defections, forced emotionally battered assistants to seek therapy, and even triggered suicidal thoughts among some shell-shocked staffers.

While a network insider claimed NBC is delighted Fallon attracts coveted advertising demographics, sources dished to the National Enquirer that the new scandal — coupled with his also-ran status — had execs desperate to kick him to the curb.

"Jimmy's contract runs to 2026 — but apparently NBC has been looking at an exit strategy for a while now," the insider said. The outlet's sources even claimed the network had been eyeing candidates to take the comic's place, including his former SNL castmate Tina Fey, because his good-guy image may be irreparably tarnished after whistleblowers accused him of being a hangover hotbed.

But a network source told RadarOnline.com "That's not true."