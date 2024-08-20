Traumatized Taylor Swift 'Systematically Reaching Out to Stabbing Victims' Families' Ahead of 'Hardest Concerts of Her Career'
Taylor Swift was left shaken to her core by the terror attack on a children’s dance class themed after her moves.
The Fortnight singer was visibly moved by the support from the crowd as she took the stage in the United Kingdom for the first time since the horrendous events that took place on July 29 in Southport, England.
Insiders claimed that the Thursday, August 15 concert was "the hardest concert of her career" following the senseless killings.
Her return to the UK has also found Swift reaching out to the families of the victims and the survivors.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Taylor has quietly and systematically been reaching out to the families of the children caught in the Southport horror, and offering them words of kindness and backstage invites to meet her.
"She feels awful about this and it has shaken her to the core."
A knifeman took the lives of Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Swift-themed dance class. 10 others were injured during the attack.
A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire, which is located just outside of Southport, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the attacks. Due to his age, his name has not been released.
As Swift, 34, took the stage for her first show back in the UK since the event, she appeared emotional in front of her 92,000 fans.
An insider shared: "Taylor may not have spoken about Elsie Dot, Alice and Bebe on stage but she has reached out to their families.
"It is something that has weighed heavily on her mind."
Following the attack, Swift took to her Instagram stories to address the incident: "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.
"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to even convey my sympathies to these families."
Her London shows also follow the Shake it Off singer being forced to cancel her three Vienna shows after police uncovered a foiled ISIS terror plot.
Swift has not spoken publicly about the attempted attack, but an insider said that it left her "horrified".
After reaching out to the victims' families, Swift also met up with two young girls who survived the attack, posing for photos with them backstage after one of her weekend shows.
Swift is not the only one taking time out of their busy schedules to meet with the survivors and share their sympathies about the tragedy.
On August 20, King Charles will travel to Southport to meet with those who were directly affected by the events that took place.
King Charles has already expressed his shock and sympathy, and now it is believed he will meet with the families of the victims.
His Majesty, who is still undergoing treatments for cancer, believes enough time has passed that his royal visit will not put too much pressure on emergency services in the still grieving town of Southport.
