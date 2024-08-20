Traumatized Taylor Swift 'Systematically Reaching Out to Stabbing Victims' Families' Ahead of 'Hardest Concerts of Her Career'

The meet and greet comes just days after Swift returned to the UK following the tragic stabbing.

Taylor Swift was left shaken to her core by the terror attack on a children’s dance class themed after her moves.

The Fortnight singer was visibly moved by the support from the crowd as she took the stage in the United Kingdom for the first time since the horrendous events that took place on July 29 in Southport, England.

Insiders claimed that the Thursday, August 15 concert was "the hardest concert of her career" following the senseless killings.

Her return to the UK has also found Swift reaching out to the families of the victims and the survivors.