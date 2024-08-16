Taylor Swift 'Desperate for Lover Travis Kelce to Beef Up Security After ISIS Bomb Plot': 'It Sickens Her He Is a Target Due to Her Fame'
Taylor Swift is said to be worried sick for her tough guy beau, Travis Kelce, after a man threatened to shoot him at a Morgan Wallen concert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Lavender Haze singer is pushing Kelce to beef up his security – even on her own dime – after suspect Aaron Brown was charged with making a terroristic threat.
Brown allegedly went on X to declare if the tight end star and his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were brought onstage by Wallen at his recent Arrowhead Stadium show, Brown would "take the f---ing shot. F--- them!"
The threat delayed the August 2 concert for about 40 minutes while authorities found Brown in the crowd by tracking his cellphone. Once corralled, cops say Brown, 23, told them he's made a "stupid, stupid mistake".
Wallen eventually did bring Kelce and Mahomes onstage at the stadium, which is the players' home field.
A source said 34-year-old Kelce brushed off the threat, but the Cruel Summer singer, also 34, was scared stiff for her boyfriend.
An insider told us: "Taylor's had threats against her as well, but she takes some comfort in having a huge team of security people watching her back."
The source also told us Swift spends upwards of $3million a year on her own protection.
Despite the happy ending to the Wallen concert, Swift remains concerned cops might not have been so effective if the man hadn't posted his threat.
The insider added: "It sickens her that Travis has been made a target due to her fame. And she wants him to hire a small army to guard him in public."
As previously reported, Swifts concerns come amid her own security scares.
The Blank Space singer experienced an ISIS-inspired terrorist threat ahead of her three-night concert stay in Vienna, Austria.
Two suspects were initially arrested after it was discovered the teens – who were hired as security for Swift's stadium shows – had plans to bring explosives and knives to the show. A third suspect was later arrested as well.
Swift's team promptly canceled the shows despite the arrests being made, citing the public safety risk.
In a statement made via social media, concert organizers Barracuda Music wrote: "With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded."
Swift has since made her way out of hiding, throwing a swanky 200-people thank you party for her tour team in Mayfair, London, to "give something back to the people who work for her".
The insider added: "It has been a difficult time for all of them and she wanted to boost morale."
