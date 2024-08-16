Jenny's Sexpert Dream: 'Masked Singer' Judge McCarthy 'Desperate to Become New Dr. Ruth' as She Loves Blabbing About Her Sex Life

Busty bombshell Jenny McCarthy delights in dishing about her racy love life with hubby Donnie Wahlberg – and sources spill the Masked Singer judge believes her penchant for blue banter makes her the perfect successor to late sexpert Dr. Ruth Westheimer!

The popular pint-sized therapist was a frequent guest on the former Playboy pinup’s self-name talk show — and RadarOnline.com can reveal since Dr. Ruth's death on July 12 at 96, Jenny's been jonesing to carry on her legacy.

One source shared: "Jenny has admired Dr. Ruth for her entire career, and it was always a dream of hers to fill that role in the culture eventually."