Jenny's Sexpert Dream: 'Masked Singer' Judge McCarthy 'Desperate to Become New Dr. Ruth' as She Loves Blabbing About Her Sex Life
Busty bombshell Jenny McCarthy delights in dishing about her racy love life with hubby Donnie Wahlberg – and sources spill the Masked Singer judge believes her penchant for blue banter makes her the perfect successor to late sexpert Dr. Ruth Westheimer!
The popular pint-sized therapist was a frequent guest on the former Playboy pinup’s self-name talk show — and RadarOnline.com can reveal since Dr. Ruth's death on July 12 at 96, Jenny's been jonesing to carry on her legacy.
One source shared: "Jenny has admired Dr. Ruth for her entire career, and it was always a dream of hers to fill that role in the culture eventually."
They added: "Jenny has been honing her skills as a relationship and sex expert for a long time now. She wants to embrace her destiny and actually make it happen now that Ruth is gone."
The blunt-talking blonde, 51, has no problem blabbing about how she and Blue Bloods hunk Wahlberg, 55, keep the spark alive in their 10-year-long marriage by "doing it in airport bathrooms".
The insider said: "Jenny loves to brag about her red-hot relationship with Wahlberg and is never shy about sharing the nitty-gritty details if it was entertain her fans."
An industry hotshot said the salty siren be able to replicate Dr. Ruth's vast media success – but there could be a learning curve.
The source explained: "It's tricky because the landscape where Ruth made her reputation – the late-night network talk shows – is radically different these days.
"Jenny is more of a reality TV star at the moment than anything else. But there's a real opportunity here to talk frankly about sex, marriage and romance that Jenny has been ready to embrace for a very long time, so if anyone can take over from Dr. Ruth, she really is the obvious choice!"
- Family Feud: 12 Celebrities Who Have Rocky Relationships With Their In-Laws
- Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Looking For A New Kid On The Block, Ready To Adopt!
- Jenny McCarthy Says She Never Saw 'Orgies Or Big Parties' At Playboy Mansion, Describes Hef's Home As 'Strict Dormitory' Like 'Catholic School'
McCarthy's love life has been making headlines as of late, as the reality star confessed she and Wahlberg have renewed their wedding vows 10 times since they got hitched.
In addition to oversharing her and her hubby's intimate text messages, she also said during Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk off Camera that Wahlberg sends her flowers "every Monday" since "the day we met".
McCarthy and Wahlberg started dating in 2013 and tied the knot the following year.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com