How Milionaire 'Recovering Addict' Matthew Perry Got Secretly Hooked on Deadly Ketamine… Before He Uttered Grim Last Order to Assistant: 'Shoot Me Up With a Big One'

Matthew Perry became hopelessly hooked to ketamine after what began as a legitimate medical treatment for his decades-long addiction battle spiraled out of control. When he craved more than he was getting legally, the mllionaire turned to black market sources to fuel his escalating dependency.

The sitcom star sunk deeper into his new addiction until the day he overdosed, when he instructed his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to "shoot him up with a big one", court records detailing his chilling last moments reveal.

RadarOnline.com obtained newly unsealed documents from the case against Iwamasa, 59, who pleaded guilty to conspiring with four Hollywood drug ring players to score the actor ketamine before administering the deadly dose himself.

The defendant, who was Perry's "live-in personal assistant", admitted to giving the fatal injection despite having no legitimate medical training, prosecutors said.