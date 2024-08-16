How Milionaire 'Recovering Addict' Matthew Perry Got Secretly Hooked on Deadly Ketamine… Before He Uttered Grim Last Order to Assistant: 'Shoot Me Up With a Big One'
Matthew Perry became hopelessly hooked to ketamine after what began as a legitimate medical treatment for his decades-long addiction battle spiraled out of control. When he craved more than he was getting legally, the mllionaire turned to black market sources to fuel his escalating dependency.
The sitcom star sunk deeper into his new addiction until the day he overdosed, when he instructed his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to "shoot him up with a big one", court records detailing his chilling last moments reveal.
RadarOnline.com obtained newly unsealed documents from the case against Iwamasa, 59, who pleaded guilty to conspiring with four Hollywood drug ring players to score the actor ketamine before administering the deadly dose himself.
The defendant, who was Perry's "live-in personal assistant", admitted to giving the fatal injection despite having no legitimate medical training, prosecutors said.
In late September 2023, Perry gave Iwamasa money and asked him to track down the "illegal drugs for [his] personal use".
Initially, the supply came from Salvador Plasencia, a local doctor who allegedly injected Perry with liquid ketamine several times before teaching Iwamasa how to do it. On October 12, officials said Plasencia gave the Friends star a dose that caused "a significant spike to [Perry's] systolic blood pressure...causing him to freeze up, such that [he] could not speak or move".
Plasencia said something like, “let’s not do that again” as he and the assistant "struggled to move Perry onto a couch", prosecutors said.
Iwamasa allegedly continued giving Perry the drug despite the "adverse reaction" and after finding the actor "unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions" during that time.
A few weeks before the overdose, Perry and his assistant "began seeking out additional sources" and Iwamasa reached out to middle-man Erik Fleming, court filings said. Fleming put him in touch with "ketamine queen" Jasveen Sangha, who he claimed "only deal[s] with high-end and celebs."
During Perry's final days, he was given "significant quantities" of ketamine Iwamasa bought from Sangha, prosecutors said. Between October 24 and 27, the actor had six to eight shots per day.
On October 28, the date of his death, Iwamasa gave the '90s icon three ketamine injections at his home in Los Angeles. The first was around 8:30 a.m., and about four hours later, Iwamasa "injected [him] with a second ketamine shot while [Perry] watched a movie".
Prosecutors said in court docs: "Approximately 40 minutes later, [Perry] asked defendant to prepare the jacuzzi...and told [him], 'shoot me up with a big one,' referring to another shot of ketamine."
- Inside Sleazy Cash and Baggie-Packed Drug Den of Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen Dealer': 'She Called Her Supplier Master Chef and Branded Her Stash Dr. Pepper'
- We ID Mob of ‘Pushers’ Arrested in Connection With Matthew Perry’s Drug Death — From Notorious ‘Ketamine Queen’ to Two Docs and Live-In Assistant
- ‘Hollywood Quaking’ After Matthew Perry’s Assistant and Doctors Arrested Over Actor’s Ketamine Death: ‘Big Names and LA’s Biggest Drug Dealers Are Running Scared’
Iwamasa administered the third dose "while [Perry] was in or near the jacuzzi" and then left to run errands. When he returned later that day, he found the beloved TV actor "face down in the jacuzzi and deceased" at the age of 54.
The amount of ketamine found in Perry's system was equivalent to a surgical dose of anesthesia, his autopsy report said. His death was ruled accidental, caused by the "acute effects of ketamine" with "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects" as contributing factors.
Prosecutors argued Perry's death was a "natural and foreseeable consequence of the conspiracy" because of "the frequency and amount of ketamine [Iwamasa] was administering to [Perry], [Iwasama's] observations of [Perry's] adverse reactions...and the fact that [the] defendant was administering ketamine injections to [Perry] with no medical training, or any access to medical equipment necessary to counteract an adverse reaction to ketamine".
Iwamasa signed a plea agreement on July 5, thereby admitting he "in fact, distributed ketamine to [Perry] during the conspiracy and that such ketamine caused [Perry's] death".
He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Officials said the defendant "was aware [Perry] had a history of drug abuse and addiction, and that [Perry] had sought on multiple occasions assistance to treat his drug addiction and to maintain his sobriety".
The actor had reportedly sought out the ketamine and Buprenorphine to treat his addiction and depression, and while his autopsy report mentioned Perry's supposed 19 months of sobriety, the document also revealed he had asked to be weaned off both drugs before his death.
Exactly a year before the overdose, Perry opened up about his bitter struggle with drug and alcohol abuse in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer. He revealed that at the height of his addiction, he was taking as many as 55 pills a day before his colon burst from years of heavy opioid use.
Plasencia, Sangha, and Fleming were also arrested for their alleged roles in the "broad underground criminal network" responsible for the drugs in Perry's system. A fifth suspect, San Diego doctor Mark Chavez, was charged in the case for allegedly making underground ketamine sales to Plasencia.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.