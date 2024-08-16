Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Machine Gun Kelly

Ex-Wildman Machine Gun Kelly's Sobriety 'Saved Relationship With Megan Fox': 'He Was So Crazed She Was Going to Leave'

Composite photo of Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
Source: By: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly's decision to enter rehab saved his relationship with Megan Fox.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly's secret decision to get sober saved his failing relationship with Megan Fox.

The Don't Let Me Go singer was said to be on the brink of losing the actress before he realized he needed to go to rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
mgk sobriety saved relationship with megan fox
Source: By: MEGA

Sources said Fox was ready to walk away from MGK prior to the rapper going sober.

Sources revealed the Transformers star, 38, was at her wits' end with MGK, 34, because of his self-destructive and unpredictable behavior.

The insider said: "She wasn't going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way. He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change."

Article continues below advertisement
mgk sobriety saved relationship with megan fox
Source: By: MEGA

MGK revealed he entered rehab for the first time last year.

Article continues below advertisement

MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – revealed in an appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast that he made the quiet decision to check himself into rehab a year ago.

The rapper confided: "I didn't tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me.

"That was the first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

Article continues below advertisement

After going to rehab, the 34-year-old revealed he refrains from alcohol and hasn't drank since last August.

He also pointed out that Fox was instrumental in helping him beat his demons, which included booze, marijuana and pills such as hydrocodone.

Article continues below advertisement
mgk sobriety saved relationship with megan fox
Source: By: MEGA

The rapper said Fox's support has been instrumental in keeping him sober.

MORE ON:
Machine Gun Kelly
Article continues below advertisement

MGK added: "Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.

"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."

Article continues below advertisement

Fox's support served as further proof the on-again, off-again couple couldn't stay out of each other's orbit for long.

Insiders previously said: "They've tried living apart and realized they missed each other too much to go their separate ways – so they worked things out."

Sources added that a major factor in the couple's ability to overcome their differences was the rapper's commitment to making substantial lifestyle changes, which included how he treated the actress.

Article continues below advertisement
qthemusic/machine gun kelly
Source: By: MEGA

MGK said he hasn't drank alcohol since August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider explained: "He's cut way back on his partying and drinking. He's also stopped acting so jealous and controlling, which was his biggest issue. Now they're very much back on and totally back in love."

Fox is also said to be doing her best to hold MGK accountable for his actions to keep him on the straight and narrow.

Sources said: "Megan has promised she won't let that happen. She won't ignore red flags this time and will keep her boundaries strong. She insists she'll leave if things get toxic – but for now she's happy and wants everyone else to be happy for her."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.