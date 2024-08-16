Ex-Wildman Machine Gun Kelly's Sobriety 'Saved Relationship With Megan Fox': 'He Was So Crazed She Was Going to Leave'
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly's secret decision to get sober saved his failing relationship with Megan Fox.
The Don't Let Me Go singer was said to be on the brink of losing the actress before he realized he needed to go to rehab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources revealed the Transformers star, 38, was at her wits' end with MGK, 34, because of his self-destructive and unpredictable behavior.
The insider said: "She wasn't going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way. He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change."
MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – revealed in an appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast that he made the quiet decision to check himself into rehab a year ago.
The rapper confided: "I didn't tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me.
"That was the first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."
After going to rehab, the 34-year-old revealed he refrains from alcohol and hasn't drank since last August.
He also pointed out that Fox was instrumental in helping him beat his demons, which included booze, marijuana and pills such as hydrocodone.
- Megan Fox Sparks Pregnancy Rumors by Displaying Baby Bump in MGK’s New ‘Lonely Road’ Music Video — Which Ends With the Message: ‘Introducing Baby Violet Leika’
- How ‘Controlling’ Machine Gun Kelly Won Back Megan Fox: ‘He’s Cut Way Back on Partying and Drinking’
- Star-Studded Extravaganza ! See Exclusive pics inside 'Nemacolin' Summer Solstice Weekend with Jimmy Fallon, Machine Gun Kelly, Lionel Richie and more!
MGK added: "Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.
"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."
Fox's support served as further proof the on-again, off-again couple couldn't stay out of each other's orbit for long.
Insiders previously said: "They've tried living apart and realized they missed each other too much to go their separate ways – so they worked things out."
Sources added that a major factor in the couple's ability to overcome their differences was the rapper's commitment to making substantial lifestyle changes, which included how he treated the actress.
The insider explained: "He's cut way back on his partying and drinking. He's also stopped acting so jealous and controlling, which was his biggest issue. Now they're very much back on and totally back in love."
Fox is also said to be doing her best to hold MGK accountable for his actions to keep him on the straight and narrow.
Sources said: "Megan has promised she won't let that happen. She won't ignore red flags this time and will keep her boundaries strong. She insists she'll leave if things get toxic – but for now she's happy and wants everyone else to be happy for her."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.