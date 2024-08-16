Matthew Perry’s Drug Death Probe 'Set to Burst LA's Ketamine Bubble' — as Surgical Tech Addict Reveals She Gets Killer Horse Tranquilizer By POST
A ketamine junkie has shockingly laid bare how easy it is for addicts to get massive fixes of killer horse tranquilizer – as an LA-wide crackdown looms over the ruthless drug rings controlling its supply.
Matthew Perry's ket overdose death has put the deadly anaesthetic back in headlines, and in the firing line of narco cops who are now hell-bent on stamping out the multi-million dollar 'Wild West' drug-runnning business that is booming on the back of the drugs' droves of addicts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A mob of five people – including two doctors, Perry's live-in assistant and a suspected drug pusher dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles' – were arrested on Thursday August 15 in connection with the Friends star's shock passing.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "The investigation before the arrests was the product of nine months' work – and there are a lot more heads that are going to roll over ketamine supply.
"LA has become a ‘Wild West’ for organised crime gangs controlling it, and there are street pushers.
"On top of that, we have web suppliers, dodgy clinics and doctors willing to take backhanders and bribes to supply it to dealers and addicts.
"It's this massive industry and the lack of control over it that helped killed Matthew – and all the suppliers are now facing their day of reckoning."
We can reveal that among the army of America's ketamine users is Ren – a 32-year-old surgical tech who requested anonymity to reveal her reliance on the drug.
She said she does thousands of milligrams of the deadly anaesthetic every month, and is able to order it by post.
Ren added it is so easy to get she gets her fix prescribed by a New York-based online provider.
They mail her the drug in lozenge form to her home in Salt Lake City – and she admitted she was stunned by how easy it was for her to get a prescription via the provider.
It is one of a string of start-up businesses that are now under fire from medics and drug watchdogs as they dish out ketamine "like candy".
She said: "I could have said anything. I just said I had anxiety and they said, 'You're accepted'.
"Then they mailed me ketamine."
Ren went on: "I didn't even talk to a doctor to get access to this for the first time. It was a clinic worker who didn't even have a degree."
She said she wasn't surprised by reports users of the drug have been left with severe physical damage after getting hooked on ketamine.
Ren also told in a chat with the LA Times some medical providers and dealers are more concerned about their bottom lines than safety.
She declared: "They don't care – they want my money."
US Attorney Martin Estrada announced on Thursday August 15 a massive investigation had uncovered "a broad underground criminal network" responsible for distributing huge quantities of ketamine to Perry and others.
Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the drug to his actor boss.
He admitted to "repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training" – including performing multiple injections on the day Perry died, October 28 2023.
Perry – who spent decades fighting drink and drug addictions – became hooked on intravenous ketamine after undergoing infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, the Drug Enforcement Administration administrator Anne Milgram said.
When the clinic where he was getting treatment refused to increase his dosage, he is said to have turned to "unscrupulous doctors" to get the fixes that ended up killing him.
