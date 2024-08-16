Matthew Perry’s Drug Death Probe 'Set to Burst LA's Ketamine Bubble' — as Surgical Tech Addict Reveals She Gets Killer Horse Tranquilizer By POST

A ketamine junkie has shockingly laid bare how easy it is for addicts to get massive fixes of killer horse tranquilizer – as an LA-wide crackdown looms over the ruthless drug rings controlling its supply.

Matthew Perry's ket overdose death has put the deadly anaesthetic back in headlines, and in the firing line of narco cops who are now hell-bent on stamping out the multi-million dollar 'Wild West' drug-runnning business that is booming on the back of the drugs' droves of addicts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A mob of five people – including two doctors, Perry's live-in assistant and a suspected drug pusher dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles' – were arrested on Thursday August 15 in connection with the Friends star's shock passing.