Keanu Reeves 'Desperate for Peace as He Heads for 60': 'His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Brings a Calming Stability to His Troubled Life'
Keanu Reeves' grace and kindness stands out in Hollywood, but even the beloved action star can get bogged down by his tragic past.
Over the years, his life brimming with riches and success has been marred by the losses of close friends, his former girlfriend and his child. But in those difficult times, sources say The Matrix actor's girlfriend Alexandra Grant has been able to bring a "calming stability" to his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking on the couple, one source said: "They can talk about any subject and learn from each other. He's at peace in this relationship."
For the past five years, Keanu, 59, has been happily attached to the artist, 51. The two began as friends and artistic collaborators. They worked together on the 2011 book Ode to Happiness and co-founded a publishing company in 2017 before things turned romantic.
The source continued: "Keanu has found a soulmate in Alexandra. She brings a calming stability to his life that wasn't there before. He's content in this relationship."
After a lifetime of loss and success, he seems to have finally found a deep sense of peace.
The source revealed: "He's a sensitive and sweet soul. Keanu may be one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, but it hasn't changed who he is. There's nothing false about him.
"He's suffered many losses, including the death of his girlfriend and his baby. He wants to make the most out of his life."
The man behind the "Sad Keanu" meme has truly had to overcome tragedy in his life.
After his move to Los Angeles, the young actor faced a series of losses, including the death of his friend River Phoenix in 1993. Then, in his mid-30s, Keanu and his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Syme, suffered an unbearable loss when she gave birth eight months into her pregnancy and the couple's child was stillborn. Roughly a year and a half later, Syme also died in a car accident.
As RadarOnline.com previously reportedly, Reeves experienced yet another loss when his John Wick costar Lance Reddick unexpectedly passed away in March 2023.
At the time, a source revealed: "Keanu is absolutely devastated over losing Lance. He had a huge amount of respect for him as a friend and thought of him as one of the kindest sweetest guys he’d ever had the fortune to meet."
