Keanu Reeves 'Desperate for Peace as He Heads for 60': 'His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Brings a Calming Stability to His Troubled Life'

Keanu Reeves' grace and kindness stands out in Hollywood, but even the beloved action star can get bogged down by his tragic past.

Over the years, his life brimming with riches and success has been marred by the losses of close friends, his former girlfriend and his child. But in those difficult times, sources say The Matrix actor's girlfriend Alexandra Grant has been able to bring a "calming stability" to his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.