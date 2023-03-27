Keanu Reeves ‘Absolutely Devastated’ Over 'John Wick' Co-Star Lance Reddick’s Shocking Death, ‘They Were Regularly In Contact’

Law enforcement sources believe the death was due to natural causes. The actor was in the middle of a press tour to promote John Wick: Chapter 4.

Reddick skipped out on the films’ New York premiere but did not explain his absence.

The popular actor, who played hotel manager Charon in Reeves’ action franchise, was loved by many in Hollywood. Sources said his death sent his friends and loved ones into a state of shock and disbelief.