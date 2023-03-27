Keanu Reeves ‘Absolutely Devastated’ Over 'John Wick' Co-Star Lance Reddick’s Shocking Death, ‘They Were Regularly In Contact’
Keanu Reeves has been shocked to his core by the death of his John Wick co-star and close friend Lance Reddick, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources said Reeves has been heartbroken and filled with grief since Reddick passed on March 17. The actor’s body was discovered inside his LA home around 9:30 AM.
Law enforcement sources believe the death was due to natural causes. The actor was in the middle of a press tour to promote John Wick: Chapter 4.
Reddick skipped out on the films’ New York premiere but did not explain his absence.
The popular actor, who played hotel manager Charon in Reeves’ action franchise, was loved by many in Hollywood. Sources said his death sent his friends and loved ones into a state of shock and disbelief.
“Keanu is absolutely devastated over losing Lance,” said a source. “He had a huge amount of respect for him as a friend and thought of him as one of the kindest sweetest guys he’d ever had the fortune to meet.”
“They were regularly in contact and bounced a lot of ideas off of one another professionally, plus confided about their hopes and dreams on a personal level,” said the source. The sudden demise “knock Keanu” sideways since Lance was in supposedly good health, said a pal.
The 6-foot-2 actor, who also played Cedric Daniels in HBO’s The Wire, leaves behind two children and a wife of almost 12 years, Stephanie.
“It goes without saying Keanu will be there in any way he can for Lance’s loved ones,” said the source.
Reeves has faced tragedy throughout his life. In 1999, his girlfriend Jennifer Syme gave birth to daughter Ava, who was stillborn while the actor was away shooting The Matrix.
Their grief led the couple to break up, and two years later, Syme died in a freak car accident where her Jeep plowed into a row of parked cars after attending a party at Marilyn Manson’s home.
“It’s horrific incidents like this that serve as a brutal reminder to Keanu of how precious life is,” said the source.
Reeves and his co-stars honored Reddick at the LA film premiere.