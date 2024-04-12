Keanu Reeves Ready to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, Refuses to Sign a Prenup: Report
Screen heartthrob Keanu Reeves is reportedly ready to cast aside fears and dive into the matrimony Matrix!
Insiders reveal Reeves, 59, is ready to pop the question to artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 54, without demanding a prenup to protect his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The enigmatic actor is said to be so anxious to tie the knot with the digital artist that he may even elope!
"Keanu is madly in love with Alexandra and he's ready to bite the bullet and go through with a wedding," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.
Sticking true to his laid-back attitude, sources revealed the wedding won't be an over-the-top event.
"It won't be some big splashy affair because that's just not his style," the tipster explained. "More likely it'll be a simple ceremony with a handful of guests in the backyard at their home in L.A. Or maybe they'll elope and then have a small celebration with their friends afterward."
Sources claim the 59-year-old hasn't connected with anyone like Grant in over 20 years.
- From Taylor Swift's Presidential Election Plan to Eminem's Death: 10 of the Strangest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories
- Masked Intruders Break Into Keanu Reeves' $7 Million Hollywood Home and Steal Firearm Before Fleeing Scene
- Keanu Reeves and Longtime Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Privately Talking Marriage: Sources
They met in 2009 but were just friends and collaborators, publishing a book titled Ode to Happiness that he wrote and she illustrated. A decade later they emerged as a couple.
"Keanu had reservations about marriage since losing his pregnant fiancée Jennifer Syme in a 2001 car crash, but he's apparently over that now," the insider noted.
While most stars of his caliber insist on a prenup, sources reportedly say the John Wick star "trusts Alexandra completely and doesn't see any point in getting hung up with lawyers and paperwork."
"He doesn't have a shred of doubt that what they have is the real deal and he's confident it will go the distance," the tipster continued. "He knows she's got the best intentions and he doesn't want to make her sign some paper just to protect his pile of money."
"It's kind of crazy when you consider how much he's worth," the source added. "But he's an old-fashioned guy who believes love is forever."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Reeves' reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, the couple has said to be discussing a no-frills wedding for quite some time now.
"They want to keep the whole thing under wraps, except for family members and a few close friends," a source revealed last year.
Reeves and Grant made their first public appearance as a couple in 2019.