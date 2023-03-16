Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Looking For A New Kid On The Block, Ready To Adopt!
Daddy Donnie Wahlberg and his famous wife, funny gal Jenny McCarthy, have set the wheels in motion to be parents again — through adoption, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two have kids from previous marriages, but they both miss the pitter-patter of little feet. Jenny, 50, is mom to 20-year-old Evans, and the Blue Bloods star and former boy-bander, 53, has sons Elijah, 21, and Xavier, 30.
Sources spilled that Donnie and the former Playboy Playmate are planning to adopt a child of about five or six because they feel too old to parent a newborn.
"It won't be long until Jen and Donnie are alone," squealed one insider. "Their boys are grown and the couple feels they have so much more love to give to a child."
The pair, who has never been shy about their bedroom behavior, have room for an additional family member.
"They're in a five-bedroom home in the Chicago suburbs with five dogs, a pool with a waterslide, a one-hole golf course and a hiking trail, so there's plenty of room for another kid!" a source said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Donnie and Jenny had previously said they were done having kids, but as the boys got older, sources said their feelings changed.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also revealed what a challenge it was to blend their families.
"Integration is not easy for any family, so it took baby steps in some areas," Jenny told E! News in 2017.
"We talked about this last night. We said, 'It's funny how we can see how each child is a blessing for each other.' Like Evan is so influenced by Elijah, Donnie's son who's his similar age. And how Elijah means to me in my life that I didn't necessarily get from anybody before. So if everyone can just realize that integration is for a reason and you look at it like blessings, it makes it so much easier to just accept what is and kind of go through those bumps and grinds with peace."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Jenny's rep multiple times for comment.