Taylor Swift Terror Plot Thwarted: 2 Suspected Extremists Arrested for Planning Attack at Vienna Shows — After Allegedly Being Radicalized Online

Swift, 34, was scheduled to perform three nights in Vienna, Austria, as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour. The shows have now been canceled in the wake of the suspects' arrest.

Two suspected extremists were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack at Taylor Swift 's upcoming shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift is scheduled to play three nights at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Authorities confirmed security measures have been heightened in the wake of the suspect's arrest.

Franz Ruf, the public security director for Austria's interior ministry, announced the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, was arrested by federal and state police on Wednesday morning in Ternitz in connection to the foiled terror attack.

A second suspect was arrested in Vienna later that same day.