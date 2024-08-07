Your tip
Taylor Swift Terror Plot Thwarted: 2 Suspected Extremists Arrested for Planning Attack at Vienna Shows — After Allegedly Being Radicalized Online

Two suspected extremists were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack at Taylor Swift's upcoming shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift, 34, was scheduled to perform three nights in Vienna, Austria, as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour. The shows have now been canceled in the wake of the suspects' arrest.

Swift is scheduled to play three nights at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Authorities confirmed security measures have been heightened in the wake of the suspect's arrest.

Franz Ruf, the public security director for Austria's interior ministry, announced the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, was arrested by federal and state police on Wednesday morning in Ternitz in connection to the foiled terror attack.

A second suspect was arrested in Vienna later that same day.

Officials said the main suspect had a particular interest in Swift's Vienna concert dates.

At a press conference, Ruf announced authorities were informed of "preparatory actions" for a potential attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna".

The public security director said: "The two suspects became radicalized by the internet, a 19-year-old citizen of Lower Austria made an oath of allegiance to the current leader of IS at the beginning of July."

Both suspects reportedly had ‘specific and details plans’ for the attack.

Both men allegedly had "concrete preparatory measures" for the attack. Police suspected explosives were being stored at the main suspect's house in Ternitz. Chemical substance found at the residence are currently being investigated.

34-year-old Swift was scheduled to perform in front of 65,000 concertgoers this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area. The main suspect was said to have a particular interest in the pop star's planned tour dates.

Increased security measures have been put in place at the Vienna concert dates.

While Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said "the concrete danger has been minimized", the decision was made to cancel the concerts altogether.

In a post on social media, Barracuda Music announced: "With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded."

Swift's official website was also updated to reflect the sudden cancellations.

Prior to the cancelation, increased security measures were put in place, including armed officers, K9 units and extensive security checks for all visitors and vehicles.

