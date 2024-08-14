TAYLOR SHAKES OFF TERROR THREAT: Swift Breaks Cover After ISIS Plot to Throw Big-Bucks Open Bar Party for 200-Strong Crew
Taylor Swift might be having a cruel summer after an ISIS-inspired terror threat forced her to cancel three shows last week – but that didn’t stop the pop superstar from breaking cover to throw a swanky thank-you party for the 200 members of her tour team!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 34-year-old Shake it Off singer threw a lavish party for her crew on Tuesday night at the private club Annabel’s in Mayfair, London – and Swift was spotted leaving the open bar soirée at 3am.
A source said: “Taylor is one of the most generous pop stars out there and she threw this party to thank her team for their hard work.
“She hired out Annabel’s for the night and put on a free bar so her team could let their hair down.
“They will be back hard at work tomorrow for the first night at Wembley. It was packed in Annabel’s as there were 200 of them there, but it was a great night. Everyone was so appreciative of Taylor’s efforts.”
The insider also told The Sun: “After cancelling the Vienna shows, Taylor wanted to give something back to the people who work for her.
“It has been a difficult time for all of them and she wanted to boost morale.”
Tuesday night marked the first time Swift has been seen in public since she was forced to cancel the three shows in Vienna last Thursday, Friday and Saturday following the thwarted terrorist plot.
The main suspect, who has since been arrested and identified as 19-year-old Austrian native Beran A., confessed to planning the ISIS-inspired suicide bomb terror attack.
Beran sought to run over Swift’s fans with a car outside the Ernst-Happel Stadium venue where the pop sensation was scheduled to perform before launching a suicide attack with knives and explosives.
He reportedly planned to launch the attack on Thursday or Friday of last week. A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old have also been detained as suspected accomplices.
Austria’s Domestic Intelligence Agency said last Thursday: “He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made.
“His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert either today or tomorrow.”
Swift has yet to address the incident in Vienna last week, and she had not been seen or heard from in days until breaking cover in Mayfair on Tuesday ahead of her next five shows at Wembley Stadium.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Anti-Hero singer has had a ring of steel thrown around her as part of a dramatic “security lockdown” before her first London show on Thursday night.
The Folklore superstar’s team was also said to be in talks with private counter-terrorism forces to provide “presidential level” security and keep her thousands of fans safe at the Wembley Stadium gigs.
An insider said: “Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now. She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat.
“That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement.”
Another source added: “Wembley commonly has high-level security measures in place, especially compared to similar venues, and is one of the safest in Europe from a counterterrorism perspective – but there are still concerns.
“The big issue for Taylor’s upcoming Wembley shows will be protecting the throngs of Swifties that always gather outside her concert venues.”
Swift’s five-night stint at Wembley Stadium is scheduled to kick off on Thursday night and continue until Tuesday. She will not perform on Sunday, August 18.
Sources also said the Love Story songstress will start her London shows 15 minutes earlier than usual. Fans without tickets will not be allowed to gather and listen outside the venue due to new security concerns brought on by last week’s incident in Vienna.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift’s team for comment.
