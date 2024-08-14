TAYLOR SHAKES OFF TERROR THREAT: Swift Breaks Cover After ISIS Plot to Throw Big-Bucks Open Bar Party for 200-Strong Crew

Taylor Swift might be having a cruel summer after an ISIS-inspired terror threat forced her to cancel three shows last week – but that didn’t stop the pop superstar from breaking cover to throw a swanky thank-you party for the 200 members of her tour team!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 34-year-old Shake it Off singer threw a lavish party for her crew on Tuesday night at the private club Annabel’s in Mayfair, London – and Swift was spotted leaving the open bar soirée at 3am.

A source said: “Taylor is one of the most generous pop stars out there and she threw this party to thank her team for their hard work.