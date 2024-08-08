Home > Omg > Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Terror Plot: ISIS Suspects Were ‘Hired as Security’ and Plotted to ‘Bomb Gig and Mow Down Fans’ in Thwarted Suicide Attack Source: MEGA Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was rocked by a foiled terrorist attack in Vienna this week. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 8 2024, Updated 8:45 a.m. ET

New details have emerged after Taylor Swift was forced to cancel three shows following a foiled terrorist suicide plot against her and her fans. The superstar singer, 34, had to cancel three shows in Vienna after a small group of ISIS-inspired suspects plotted to launch a suicide attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium venue where she was set to perform on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Source: MEGA Swift, 34, was forced to cancel three shows following the foiled terrorist plot against her and her fans.

Vienna police said the suspects had friends hired as security for the event. The three suspects – aged 19, 17, and 15 – reportedly planned to “bomb the gig and mow down fans” before the terror suicide plot was foiled by U.S. intelligence and Europol. One suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian who has been identified only as Beran A., apparently planned to drive a car through the roughly 20,000 fans expected to gather outside Swift’s first concert on Thursday night. Knives and machetes were also said to be included in the botched ISIS-inspired attack plans. The 19-year-old suspect later confessed, saying he “intended to carry out an attack using explosives and knives”.

Domestic Intelligence Agency head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said during a news conference Thursday: “He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made. “His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert either today or tomorrow.” At least one suspect also reportedly infiltrated security at the event. He was hired to help set up and supervise the three shows.

Source: X.com/globaldiss The main suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Austrian native Beran A.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Folklore singer was scheduled to perform three nights in Vienna this week as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour. The promoter for Swift’s three Vienna shows, Barracuda Music, announced the pop star’s concerts were canceled after the “planned terrorist attack” came to light on Wednesday.

Barracuda Music said in a statement: “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. “All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

The main suspect, the 19-year-old Austrian citizen, was arrested by federal and state police on Wednesday morning in the town of Ternitz. A second suspect was arrested in Vienna later the same day. Public Security Director Franz Ruf confirmed the authorities were told of “preparatory actions” for a planned attack at Swift’s concert. He also claimed the suspects were “radicalized by the internet”.

Ruf said during a press conference: “The two suspects became radicalized by the internet, a 19-year-old citizen of Lower Austria made an oath of allegiance to the current leader of ISIS at the beginning of July.” The suspects were said to have had “concrete preparatory measures” for the attacks before the threat was “minimized”. Police also suspected explosives were being stored at the main suspect’s home in Ternitz. Chemical substances – including acetone and hydrogen peroxide – found at the main suspect’s residence are still being investigated.

Source: MEGA Swift still plans to make the next stop of her Eras Tour in London on August 15.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, 51, acknowledged the cancellation of Swift’s shows was a “bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria” – but he also emphasized a tragedy had been prevented. Chancellor Nehammer said on X: “We live in a time in which violent means are being used to attack our Western way of life. Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many Western countries. “This is precisely why we will not give up our values ​​​​such as freedom and democracy, but will defend them even more vehemently.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was scheduled to perform for 65,000 fans each night at Ernst Happel Stadium. She still plans to make the next stop of her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15 despite the terror threats in Vienna this week. A source close to the Love Story singer said: “We are going to keep working for the next shows coming in London after the stop in Austria, but it wasn’t an easy day to, that is for sure.” RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's team for comment. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

