Olympic Boxing Champ Imane Khelif ‘Names Elon Musk and JK Rowling in Cyberbullying Lawsuit’ — With Lawyer Vowing ‘Trump’s Tweets Will Also Be Probed’

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif took home the gold medal in the women’s 66kg boxing competition at the Paris Olympics – and now she is bringing the fight to Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Khelif, 25, has named the 53-year-old Tesla founder and 59-year-old Harry Potter author in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.

Khelif’s attorney Nabil Boudi said: “J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.”