Taylor Swift Under Ring-of-Steel ‘Security Lockdown’ Ahead of London Shows After Thwarted ISIS Bomb-and-Knives Terror Plot
Traumatized Taylor Swift has had a ring of steel thrown around her as part of a dramatic “security lockdown” ahead of her London shows this week.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the terrified superstar’s team is said to be in talks with private counter-terrorism forces to keep her thousands of young fans safe at the blockbuster gigs at Wembley Stadium, set to kick off Thursday.
A source said “presidential level” security is being arranged after the 34-year-old – who has not been seen or heard from in days – was left petrified last week after an ISIS terror plot to target her Vienna concerts was thwarted.
The insider added to The Sun in the wake of Swift cancelling three shows in the Austrian capital in the wake of the horror: “Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.
“She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat.
“That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement.”
Law enforcement sources added Swift’s five sold-out Eras Tour shows at Wembley from August 15 to 20 will be patrolled by extra private security “specializing in counterterrorism”.
There are also fears Swift may be caught in the recent far-right riots that have plagued London – which were sparked after disinformation was spread about the name, religion, and migration status of the knifeman who left three children dead after going on a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed kids’ dance event in the British town of Southport.
The source added to TMZ: “Wembley commonly has high-level security measures in place, especially compared to similar venues, and is one of the safest in Europe from a counterterrorism perspective – but there are still concerns.
“The big issue for Taylor’s upcoming Wembley shows will be protecting the throngs of Swifties that always gather outside her concert venues.
“There have been huge crowds outside her other European concert stops, like the ones in Munich, and her rabidly loyal fans congregate outside venues, even if they don’t have tickets – and they’ll also need protecting.”
Ben Knott, operations director at FGH Security in England, said private security firms work with police outside events where fans gather.
He added counterterrorism security forces tend to deploy plainclothes and uniformed personnel – whose job it is to sniff out suspect or potentially dangerous individuals.
Spotters will be on the hunt for people in the Wembley crowds scanning the area for cameras and police – and will be poised to pounce on anyone they deem a threat.
Ticketless fans have also been asked not to congregate to listen outside Swift’s Wembley gigs.
The multi-Grammy winner had been set to perform in front of an estimated 170,000 fans from August 8 to 10 at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna – but was forced to cancel after the horrific attack plot was exposed.
It has since emerged radicalized teens aged 17 to 19 – including an ISIS fanatic – had planned to unleash carnage with a bomb, knives and vehicle attack on hordes of young fans.
The lawyer for the 19-year-old arrested over the Austria plot claimed the teen was a fantasist who was hell-bent on appearing “cool”.
She added: “He says the bomb wasn’t of good enough quality – it wouldn’t have worked.”
But the attorney admitted he’d researched online on how to build a device.
London Metropolitan Police has said ahead of Swift’s Wembley shows: “There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.”
Security at US stars’ gigs has been under scrutiny since the suicide bomb attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert in 2017 – which slaughtered 22 people and injured 139, most of whom were children and teenagers.
Wembley is in the process of beefing up general security measures for the concerts, according to a hospitality staffer at the concert venue.
It is thought extra measures at Swift’s upcoming show could include airport-style walk-through metal detectors.
Policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard is evaluating intelligence ahead of Swift’s Wembley concerts.
She told LBC Radio: “Clearly, the police will be looking at all the intelligence and making decisions, they risk assess every event that happens in this country, and that’s something for the police.”
Experts have warned terror threats at gigs are a “wake-up call”.
Chris Phillips, former head of the UK’s National Counter-Terrorism Security Office said: “You have to carry on with business as usual and make sure nothing happens. Terrorists mustn’t be allowed to win. But we have got to be alert.”
Swift has announced her five London shows will each feature a big-name guest – including indie singer Sofia Isella, Maisie Peters, Holly Humberstone and Suki Waterhouse.
