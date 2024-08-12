Taylor Swift Under Ring-of-Steel ‘Security Lockdown’ Ahead of London Shows After Thwarted ISIS Bomb-and-Knives Terror Plot

Traumatized Taylor Swift has had a ring of steel thrown around her as part of a dramatic “security lockdown” ahead of her London shows this week.

RadarOnline.com can also reveal the terrified superstar’s team is said to be in talks with private counter-terrorism forces to keep her thousands of young fans safe at the blockbuster gigs at Wembley Stadium, set to kick off Thursday.

A source said “presidential level” security is being arranged after the 34-year-old – who has not been seen or heard from in days – was left petrified last week after an ISIS terror plot to target her Vienna concerts was thwarted.