Matthew Perry's Drug-Addled Final Days: Ketamine-Injecting Assistant Found Tormented Star Slumped Unconscious at Least Twice in Last Weeks

Matthew Perry's live-in assistant found the tormented Friends star unconscious at least twice in the weeks before the star's ketamine overdose death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kenneth Iwamasa, who was among the alleged drug pushers arrested last week in connection with Perry's passing, injected the actor with "significant quantities of ketamine" – sometimes totaling "6-8 shots per day" – in the days leading up to his death.

Iwamasa, in his guilty plea agreement, also admitted he found the 54-year-old Numb actor "unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions" in October 2023.