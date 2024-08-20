Matthew Perry's Drug-Addled Final Days: Ketamine-Injecting Assistant Found Tormented Star Slumped Unconscious at Least Twice in Last Weeks
Matthew Perry's live-in assistant found the tormented Friends star unconscious at least twice in the weeks before the star's ketamine overdose death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kenneth Iwamasa, who was among the alleged drug pushers arrested last week in connection with Perry's passing, injected the actor with "significant quantities of ketamine" – sometimes totaling "6-8 shots per day" – in the days leading up to his death.
Iwamasa, in his guilty plea agreement, also admitted he found the 54-year-old Numb actor "unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions" in October 2023.
On the day of Perry's overdose death on October 28, the 59-year-old live in assistant injected the beloved Friends star with the illicit aesthetic three times: at 8:30am, 12:45pm and again around 1:30pm.
Perry, in what would end up being his final words, said: "Shoot me up with a big one."
After administering the addicted actor's third and final shot of ketamine for the day, Iwamasa left Perry's Pacific Palisades home to run a few errands. When he returned hours later, he found Perry unconscious and floating face down in his hot tub.
Paramedics later declared Perry dead at the scene. An autopsy report released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner on December 15 said Perry's cause of death was related to the "acute effects of ketamine".
The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine as contributing factors in Perry's death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Iwamasa was one of five suspects arrested on August 15 in connection to Perry's ketamine overdose death last October.
Doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, Perry's director friend Erik Fleming and Jasveen 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha were also arrested on charges connected to the 17 Again actor's passing.
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada confirmed the five suspects were arrested as part of a "broad underground criminal network" involved in "taking advantage" of the tortured A-lister and causing his fatal ketamine overdose.
He said during a press conference after the arrests: "This network included a live-in assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors and a major source of drug supply known as 'The Ketamine Queen'.
"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway."
Estrada added: "In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well being."
It was also revealed Perry and his assistant spent at least $55,000 on illicit ketamine injections in the 29 days leading up to the agonized actor's overdose death.
Iwamasa and Dr. Plasencia "exchanged thousands in cash for bottles" of the deadly anesthetic, and Dr. Plasencia and Dr. Chavez were caught discussing the illicit drug deals via text message.
Dr. Plasencia, in one message dated around September 30, texted Dr. Chavez: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."
Perry's heartbroken family also released a statement after last week's spate of arrests, writing: "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously.
"We look forward to justice taking its course."
Iwamasa has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and Fleming has pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine resulting in death. Chavez has also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug.
Plasencia and Sangha, the two main targets of investigation, have pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts.
