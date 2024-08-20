Gwyneth Paltrow 'Has Banned Overnight House Guests After Poopgate!': 'There's No Way She's Letting Anyone Stay Over at Posh Hamptons Pad After That Disgusting Mess'
Goopy Gwyneth Paltrow – queen of immaculate lifestyle – has put the kibosh on overnight guests after the notorious poopy-gate harshed her buzz!
RadarOnline.com can reveal Paltrow, 51, banned overnight house guests after the "horrifying incident" unfolded earlier this summer at her Hamptons pad.
A source told us: "After the horrifying incident involving a houseguest who lost control of their bowels in a bed at her home in the Hamptons, no one has been invited to stay overnight.
"Gwyneth has had friends over, but she makes sure they all leave when she goes to bed. Can you imagine her face when she found her luxury sheets covered in poop?"
While one Gwyn rep says it's "not true at all", another pal claims Paltrow is "still recovering from the trauma".
Paltrow's doo-doo dilemma occurred at the end of June when one unfortunate guest allegedly pooped the bed while staying at the Shakespeare in Love star's luxurious five-bedroom Long Island home.
The culprit was later identified as Derek Blasberg – a socialite and celebrity hanger-on described as "one of showbiz's most well-connected men".
Blasberg, 42, apparently blamed the crappy incident on the popular weight loss drug Ozempic before fleeing Paltrow's previously pristine property.
But an insider said: "It's not Ozempic, that's just what he told everyone.
"Gwyneth told Oprah, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David."
The source added: "It's shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend (socialite Dasha Zhukova) – whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch."
Paltrow and Blasberg have been friends for years, and the socialite – who led the fashion and beauty partnerships division at YouTube until 2022 – was in attendance when the Marvel actress married hubby Brad Falchuk, 53, at the same Hamptons home in September 2018.
Speculation surrounding the incident first kicked off in June when the British celebrity-gossip newsletter Popb---- ran a blind item saying one of Paltrow's guests pooped the bed at her Hamptons home after a get-together.
The blind item read: "The story goes that a recent houseguest of Gwynnie's catastrophically s--- themselves in bed while staying there, then fled back to the city before they had to face the music."
It continued: "Ozempic-induced diarrhea is becoming a very hot topic of conversation between hosts there – because so many of their guests are using it.
"So expect launderettes to be fully booked from July 4!"
While the culprit was outed as Blasberg, neither he nor Paltrow ever responded to requests for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.