Junkie Matthew Perry's Sad Final Drug Binge Revealed: Fallen 'Friends' Actor and Assistant Splashed $55,000 on Killer Ketamine in Last Weeks of His Life

Tormented Matthew Perry and his live-in assistant Kenny Iwamasa spent at least $55,000 on illicit ketamine injections in the 29 days prior to the Friends star's overdose death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Iwamasa, who was one of five suspected drug pushers arrested last week in connection to Perry's October 28, 2023 passing, first met with a doctor named Salvador Plasencia on September 30 of last year.