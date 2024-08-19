Junkie Matthew Perry's Sad Final Drug Binge Revealed: Fallen 'Friends' Actor and Assistant Splashed $55,000 on Killer Ketamine in Last Weeks of His Life
Tormented Matthew Perry and his live-in assistant Kenny Iwamasa spent at least $55,000 on illicit ketamine injections in the 29 days prior to the Friends star's overdose death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Iwamasa, who was one of five suspected drug pushers arrested last week in connection to Perry's October 28, 2023 passing, first met with a doctor named Salvador Plasencia on September 30 of last year.
The pair reportedly "exchanged thousands in cash for bottles" of the deadly anesthetic, and Dr. Plasencia would even administer the ketamine injections to Perry at the actor's Pacific Palisades home.
During one instance, Dr. Plasencia injected the Friends star with a dose of ketamine "within hours" of Perry already having been injected with the dangerous drug.
According to court documents from last week's arrests, the double dose saw Perry's systolic blood pressure rise to dangerous levels. He was also left "unable to speak or move" as a result of the double injections.
Iwamasa, 59, later paid $6,000 for 25 more bottles of ketamine just nine days after he illegally purchased an initial 25. The legal docs said Perry was injected six times in one day by Iwamasa and then an additional 18 times in the next three days.
Flash forward to the day of Perry's death on October 28, and Iwamasa reportedly injected the junkie actor another three times.
Perry, shortly before the fatal dose was administered, said: "Shoot me up with a big one."
The federal court documents unsealed this weekend also provided a more detailed look into Perry's sad last days and the wild ketamine drug binge he went on before overdosing in his hot tub on October 28.
Shortly after first meeting Perry and Iwamasa at the actor's home on September 30, Dr. Plasencia texted his doctor friend in San Diego, Mark Chavez, to help obtain more ketamine.
Dr. Plasencia texted Dr. Chavez: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."
Iwamasa then texted Plasencia on October 2 to buy more injections and vials of ketamine so he could begin administering the drug to Perry on his own. The pair reportedly referred to the illicit anesthetic as 'Dr. Pepper' in their text messages.
On October 4, Iwamasa injected Perry himself for the first time. Four days later, on October 8, Iwamasa met Plasencia in Santa Monica and bought four more vials of ketamine for $6,000 in cash.
Then, on October 10, both Perry and his live-in assistant met Plasencia in Long Beach. Plasencia not only sold the pair more of the illegal drug but also administered a dose of ketamine to Perry inside his car at a public parking lot.
Iwamasa also texted Perry's director friend Erik Fleming on October 10 to source more of the illicit anesthetic. Fleming responded one day later and said he could get ketamine from Jasveen Sangha – a drug dealer nicknamed the 'Ketamine Queen'.
Fleming texted Iwamasa on October 11: "It's unmarked but it's amazing – he can take one and try it and I have more if he likes. If it were not great stuff she'd lose her business."
By the time of Perry's overdose death on October 28, he and his assistant had paid at least $55,000 for 55 vials of ketamine from both Plasencia and Sangha.
Iwamasa administered the fatal dose – Perry's third that day – shortly before 1:30pm. When Iwamasa returned at 4pm, the troubled Friends star was floating facedown in his hot tub. Paramedics later declared Perry dead at the scene.
As RadarOnline.com reported, five suspected ketamine pushers were arrested on August 15 in connection to the "broad underground criminal network" allegedly involved in Perry's drug overdose death: Iwamasa, Dr. Plasencia, Dr. Chavez, the 'Ketamine Queen' and Fleming.
Iwamasa has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and Fleming has already pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine resulting in death. Chavez has also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug.
Plasencia and Sangha, who were the two main targets of the lengthy drug death investigation, have pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts.
