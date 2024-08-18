'Lowest of the Low': Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Eviscerated for Making Appearance at Donald Trump's L.A. Rally
Kanye West seems to be supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The disgraced rapper, 47, and his wife, Bianca Censori, were ripped apart online after the pair were seen attending the former president's Los Angeles rally on Saturday, August 17.
In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, West and the 29-year-old were spotted pulling up to the event in their Tesla Cybertruck.
Fellow Trump supporters, who were waving campaign flags, swarmed the vehicle, with one yelling, "Oh, it’s Kanye! What the h---?"
People on social media were not as warm toward the pair being at the right-wing gathering. “Trash supporting trash,” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Lowest of the low,” a second person chimed in about their political leanings, although neither West nor Censori has officially declared who they are voting for.
"Embarrassing," another user said of the move.
The "Heartless" musician and Trump, 78, have a storied history. While the right-wing leader was in office, West made an infamous visit to the White House where he declared to the press, "Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf----- like (me)."
Last month, former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the businessman once wanted to have the fashion designer put on a big event in Washington. "One day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country," she explained during a July episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"I could think of few things less unifying than that. But we were like, 'Not the time or place, sir,'" Griffin added of the idea.
By 2020, things between the two took a turn when West ran his ill-fated campaign for President of the United States. In 2022, Trump took to social media to call the artist and his former friend a "a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be Black," after West shocked him by bringing along white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for a lavish dinner at The Apprentice star's Florida estate.
"He shows up with three people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years," Trump ranted over the awkward situation between the two men. "I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"
