'Lowest of the Low': Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Eviscerated for Making Appearance at Donald Trump's L.A. Rally

Kanye West seems to be supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The disgraced rapper, 47, and his wife, Bianca Censori, were ripped apart online after the pair were seen attending the former president's Los Angeles rally on Saturday, August 17.

In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, West and the 29-year-old were spotted pulling up to the event in their Tesla Cybertruck.