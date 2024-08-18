Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

Shots Fired: J.D. Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Convicted S-- Offender Jeffrey Epstein in Odd Analogy About the Economy

Composite photo of J.D. Vance, Kamala Harris and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance continued his strange attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

J.D. Vance continues to be a mess on the campaign trail. Donald Trump's running-mate made yet another blunder while appearing on Fox News, comparing Vice President Kamala Harris to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance compares kamala harris to jefferey epstein
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance made a strange analogy between Kamala Harris and Jeffrey Epstein.

During a Sunday, August 18, appearance on the right-wing cable news network, he oddly said, "Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy."

"The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start," he continued to rant.

The late financier was arrested on federal charges for the s-- trafficking of minors across the United States in 2019. Later that year, he was found hanging in his jail cell as he awaited trial.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance compares kamala harris to jefferey epstein
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance claimed having Kamala Harris in charge of the economy would be like Jeffrey Epstein coming up with a human trafficking policy.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vance's numerous off-putting comments have been unearthed since he was named the former President's VP pick earlier this summer.

In 2021, the former Marine attacked females who didn't have kids and claimed they were not fit to serve. Vance told Tucker Carlson they were "miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

The Republican doubled down on his statement during an address to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute the same year. "Let's give votes to all children in this country, but let's give control over those votes to the parents of those children," he claimed.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance
Article continues below advertisement
jd vance compares kamala harris to jefferey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power – you should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic – than people who don't have kids," Vance oddly stated.

The Ohio native slammed women once again when addressing reproductive rights. "It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby," he said in a 2021 interview.

Perhaps the most shocking uncovered comment Vance has made was about Trump, 78, in email correspondences between himself and former friend Sofia Nelson. "He's just a bad man. A morally reprehensible human being," Vance penned in one message. "I’m counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I don’t have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge), because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered," he allegedly penned in the message from years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance compares kamala harris to jefferey epstein
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has made numerous gaffes on the campaign trail.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: RADAR

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.