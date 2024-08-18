Shots Fired: J.D. Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Convicted S-- Offender Jeffrey Epstein in Odd Analogy About the Economy
J.D. Vance continues to be a mess on the campaign trail. Donald Trump's running-mate made yet another blunder while appearing on Fox News, comparing Vice President Kamala Harris to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
During a Sunday, August 18, appearance on the right-wing cable news network, he oddly said, "Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy."
"The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start," he continued to rant.
The late financier was arrested on federal charges for the s-- trafficking of minors across the United States in 2019. Later that year, he was found hanging in his jail cell as he awaited trial.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vance's numerous off-putting comments have been unearthed since he was named the former President's VP pick earlier this summer.
In 2021, the former Marine attacked females who didn't have kids and claimed they were not fit to serve. Vance told Tucker Carlson they were "miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."
The Republican doubled down on his statement during an address to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute the same year. "Let's give votes to all children in this country, but let's give control over those votes to the parents of those children," he claimed.
"When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power – you should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic – than people who don't have kids," Vance oddly stated.
The Ohio native slammed women once again when addressing reproductive rights. "It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby," he said in a 2021 interview.
Perhaps the most shocking uncovered comment Vance has made was about Trump, 78, in email correspondences between himself and former friend Sofia Nelson. "He's just a bad man. A morally reprehensible human being," Vance penned in one message. "I’m counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I don’t have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge), because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered," he allegedly penned in the message from years ago.
