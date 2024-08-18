Shots Fired: J.D. Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Convicted S-- Offender Jeffrey Epstein in Odd Analogy About the Economy

"When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power – you should have more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic – than people who don't have kids," Vance oddly stated.

The Ohio native slammed women once again when addressing reproductive rights. "It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby," he said in a 2021 interview.

Perhaps the most shocking uncovered comment Vance has made was about Trump, 78, in email correspondences between himself and former friend Sofia Nelson. "He's just a bad man. A morally reprehensible human being," Vance penned in one message. "I’m counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I don’t have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge), because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered," he allegedly penned in the message from years ago.