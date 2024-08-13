JD DRAG: Photos Showing Trump’s ‘Fabulous’ VP Running Mate Emerge After He Was ‘Caught’ Wearing Mascara
A second photo appearing to show J.D. Vance dressed in drag has emerged online – after the GOP vice presidential nominee was accused of wearing mascara!
RadarOnline.com can reveal another alleged picture of Vance, 40, was uploaded to X on Monday by A Bit Fruity podcast host Matt Bernstein.
Bernstein, 25, wrote alongside the new picture: “A second photo has hit my inbox.”
The second photo appears to show Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate wearing a bright blonde wig and mascara while staring down at the camera with his hands behind his head.
It came just one day after Bernstein uploaded a similar picture of Vance dressed in drag to X on Sunday and after a spokesperson for Vance did not deny the initial photo’s authenticity.
Travis Whitfill, who first obtained the two pictures of 78-year-old Trump’s vice president pick, claimed the photos were taken during a Halloween party when Vance was still attending Yale Law School in 2012.
Whitfill told The Daily Beast: “It’s from a group chat of Vance’s fellow classmates and is from a friend of a friend. I believe it was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party.”
The photos appearing to show Vance dressed in drag have since gone viral – and many users have rushed to X to mock the 40-year-old Republican vice presidential nominee.
One person quipped: “Say what you want about JD, but nobody can deny that he’s fabulous!”
Another added: “So this is what it’s like for August to have two Christmases in it.”
- JD Vance’s Most Moronic Howlers: From ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Sexism Storm to Dolphin Rape, Sexual Assault Pregnancies, Drug Conspiracy... and Branding Trump ‘Cultural Heroin’
- Trump’s Campaign ‘Imploding’: Kellyanne Conway ‘Trash Talking J.D. Vance’ and ‘100 Per Cent’ Leaking Stories on Don’s VP Pick
- Kesha Joins List of Celebs Blasting J.D. Vance for Sexist ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Taunt as She Backs Kamala Harris: ‘F--- That Man!’
A third X user wrote: “Oh he sure knows how to work the camera with his sassy self.”
The two pics appearing to show Trump’s 2024 running mate dressed in drag come after Vance was accused of wearing mascara – or “guyliner” – during a spate of recent campaign appearances.
There was so much talk about Vance’s alleged mascara that his wife, Usha Vance, 38, spoke out to put the rumors to bed.
Usha Vance said in a statement: “They’re all natural. I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Vance also recently came under fire after his remarks about “childless cat ladies” resurfaced.
The Ohio politician told Fox News during his 2021 run for Senate: “We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”
He continued: “It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Many critics fired back at Vance over his remarks, including high-profile celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Kesha, 37.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vance’s team for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.