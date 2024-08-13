Huge Nineties Rocker ‘Devastated’ by Death of Artist Dad, 85: ‘He Worshipped Him — His Father Was one of His Biggest Personal and Creative Inspirations’

For decades, Blur frontman Damon Albarn idolised his dad – and recently said he’d become so domesticated he felt he’d transformed into the quiet, reliable artist.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the rocker is “devastated” after his father Keith Albarn died aged 85.

The architect’s death was confirmed in a brief, simply-worded obituary in The Times newspaper – believed to have been placed by his son – which said: “Keith Albarn obituary: artist, architect and father of Damon. Creator of sensory space-age playgrounds in urban areas and an influential teacher.”