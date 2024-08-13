Huge Nineties Rocker ‘Devastated’ by Death of Artist Dad, 85: ‘He Worshipped Him — His Father Was one of His Biggest Personal and Creative Inspirations’
For decades, Blur frontman Damon Albarn idolised his dad – and recently said he’d become so domesticated he felt he’d transformed into the quiet, reliable artist.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal the rocker is “devastated” after his father Keith Albarn died aged 85.
The architect’s death was confirmed in a brief, simply-worded obituary in The Times newspaper – believed to have been placed by his son – which said: “Keith Albarn obituary: artist, architect and father of Damon. Creator of sensory space-age playgrounds in urban areas and an influential teacher.”
A source said: “Damon’s dad was a massive inspiration on him – personally and creatively.
“His sensory work inspired Damon’s stage shows and he worshipped him as a stable, honest father figure – and always talked about how he made him the best dad he could be.”
Albarn is dad to daughter Missy, 24, and said in 2013 after he kicked his drink and drugs lifestyle he felt “more like my dad now than I ever have”.
He said he got kicks out of looking after his family and doing boring domestic chores – and added in a chat to Esquire magazine about his new life when asked if he had told his father he felt he had transformed into him: “He already knows.”
Keith Albarn studied architecture at Nottingham School of Art, where he met fellow student Hazel Dring, whom he married in 1963 in Legsby, Lincolnshire.
They had two children – Britpop icon Damon and artist daughter Jessica, 53.
From 1977 to 1981, he was a course leader of fine art at North East London Polytechnic, and from 1981 to 1997 was head of the Colchester School of Art.
As well as designing modular structures, Keith was renowned for his work in TV arts programming.
He also put on exhibitions of his art based on Islamic patterns.
The Albarns lived in Colchester, north-east England, which was where Damon landed his first record deal.
His dad and mum later moved to London, but kept a place in the West Country.
Albarn Sr’s death comes months after Blur wrapped their reunion shows at Coachella in April.
The Parklife band are releasing a live album of their two gigs at Wembley Stadium from last summer and drummer Dave Rowntree, 60, said the temptation to do more projects is always present.
He said: “There’s still tons of stuff we could do. It's about finding an offer that's very hard to say no to.
“When we first got back together in 2009, we were very happy to be the first people to play what has become the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park.
“Then we were asked to headline the party to end the 2012 Olympics, and you can’t say no to that.”
Dave added he and Blur – whose line-up also includes guitarist Graham Coxon and bassist Alex James – had a blast last year touring to promote their The Ballad of Darren album.
He went on: “We came away all still friends, having had a lot of fun doing the shows.
“So there’s absolutely no reason why we couldn’t consider another interesting idea, if we’re all available.
“But there’s absolutely nothing in the diary for Blur at the moment.”
