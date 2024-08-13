A Career of Impassioned Advocacy: Phoenix Personal Injury Lawyer Shannon L. Clark

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It can take time to figure out how to make a meaningful difference in legal work. For Shannon L. Clark, who began his career in insurance defense work for businesses as diverse as retail stores and mining operations, there came the realization that he wanted to make a bigger impact on others with his legal profession. “I learned early on that I wanted to help real people, not insurance companies and businesses,” he says. As the co-chair of the Personal Injury and Wrongful Death group at Gallagher & Kennedy, Clark feels he has made a real difference. He’s advocating for people in need, and his team is dedicated to getting their clients the results they deserve.

Article continues below advertisement

“Personal Injury and Wrongful Death Litigation Was a Way to Right Wrongs and Help the World Become a Safer Place.” Clark has been in the legal game for more than two decades, and in that time, he’s developed a reputation for his sensitive, personable approach. He puts substantial focus on the human element of every case, bringing all of his fortitude, experience, and resources to help people take on powerful institutions and big businesses. Working as an advocate for victims of negligent and wrongful conduct fills him with a fiery resolve. “I try to help people understand that I do the work I do because I am proud to be able to help people,” says Clark.

“We Practice at the Highest Possible Level. No One Will Ever Out-Work Us.” Clark has worked on almost every type of personal injury case, from product liability and motor vehicle accidents to more personal situations like elder abuse and bad faith insurance practices. These cases can be challenging, especially when the damages are so personal, but Clark understands that each case is a human story, and everyone deserves an advocate. ”We stand by our clients,” he says, “We are not afraid to try hard cases.” Clark is also known for stepping beyond the need to obtain compensation. He knows that compensation is only the beginning of recovery. He’s spent time helping his clients find ways to restore their lives because his goal isn’t just to win the case. He wants to help those who have suffered move beyond the incident in a positive way.

Article continues below advertisement

“We Treat Every Case Like it’s the Case of the Century.” A strongly motivated advocate like Clark gets results, and that gets noticed. Clark has been named the Lawyer of the Year in Product Liability twice by Best Lawyers. He’s also been listed four times as one of the Top 50 Lawyers by Super Lawyers. But while he is honored by these accolades, it is the results of each case that keep him moving forward. ”I’m most proud of the fact that I’ve worked on several product liability cases where our work directly led to products being recalled or made safer,” says Clark. These were significant product recalls or repairs he pushed onto automotive and other product manufacturers, great victories that required collaboration with investigative journalists and governmental agencies. Forcing companies to improve products has resulted in better—and often safer—products for consumers, and that’s only a few of the great outcomes Clark has achieved.

“I See Myself and Our Team as the Leader in Catastrophic Injury and Death Cases.” In addition to his practice, Clark is doing his part to grow Gallagher & Kennedy’s future as a member of the firm’s Board of Directors and a member of its recruiting committee. He’s also contributing to his local community, serving on the board of ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth, which works to break the cycle of poverty through youth development. His legal work is just one great vehicle for the difference he wants to make. Clark has created a powerful engine for positive change. “We have great lawyers and great team depth,” he says. With his team, he’ll continue working hard to help his clients.